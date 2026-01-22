Verici Dx landmark deal unlocks potential $300 million Tutivia market – Singer research ICYMI

Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) moves forward in expanding its commercial reach with a new agreement that could be transformational for its lead product, Tutivia. According to the latest research note on the company from Singer Capital Markets, the company has signed a provider participation agreement with Prime Health Services, one of the largest Preferred Provider Organisations (PPOs) in the US. This agreement, announced in November 2025, immediately boosts the commercial and clinical relevance of Tutivia by opening access to a broader base of private insurers and improving visibility over reimbursement.

Prime Health Services’ nationwide network includes over 850,000 providers and processes around 35 million claims annually, making it a major force in US healthcare. The inclusion of Tutivia as an in-network test provider within this extensive system is expected to significantly streamline reimbursement processes and enhance access for covered patients.

According to the Singer analysts, “This agreement demonstrates the increasing clinical relevance of Tutivia, and reinforces its commercial potential. Thus, accelerating the unlocking of the potential $300m Tutivia market opportunity we outlined in our post-fundraise note”.

Singer’s view is that this agreement will help Verici Dx increase private testing volumes over time. While participation in a PPO may involve some discounting, the analysts believe that will be more than offset by higher volumes and improved claim acceptance rates. Furthermore, this move complements Verici’s growth strategy, which is centred around expanding its transplant centre network across the US.

Preferred Provider Organisations such as Prime Health are designed to introduce more predictability to healthcare pricing by negotiating discounted rates and improving transparency. For Verici Dx, this new channel strengthens its relationship with payors and enhances billing efficiencies—key factors in scaling test adoption sustainably.

Financial Snapshot – 2025 Estimates (Singer Capital Markets)

Revenue : $4.2 million

: $4.2 million Adjusted EBITDA : -$5.9 million

: -$5.9 million Adjusted EPS (FD) : -0.9c

: -0.9c Net Cash : $2.6 million

: $2.6 million Target Price: 2.9p (364% upside from the current 0.6p)

With the commercialisation of Tutivia gathering momentum and improved access to private payors now in place, Verici Dx appears to be positioning itself for more consistent test adoption and revenue growth going forward.

Final Thoughts

This landmark PPO agreement is more than just a distribution expansion—it’s a critical piece in the puzzle to unlock what Singer Capital Markets estimates as a $300 million opportunity for Tutivia. With clearer billing pathways and broader insurer access now enabled, Verici Dx is well placed to transition into the next phase of growth.