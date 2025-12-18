Follow us on:

Vanadium is moving into defence, energy and industrial supply chains

Ferro-Alloy Resources Group

Vanadium has spent decades tied to steel production, valued for its ability to strengthen alloys and improve structural integrity. That use case still dominates, but it is no longer the full story.

Energy storage is the clear tipping point. As governments build out intermittent renewable capacity, attention is shifting to long-duration storage technologies capable of stabilising grids at scale. Vanadium redox flow batteries are not new, but their unique properties make them well-suited to utility-scale deployment. They are now being factored into national energy plans, especially in markets looking to reduce dependence on lithium-dominant supply chains.

The designation of vanadium as a critical mineral in the US, EU, and Australia has changed the terms of engagement. It is a material with strategic value. This opens access to funding, streamlines permitting, and aligns vanadium with long-term capital flow aimed at resource security.

Beyond batteries, vanadium is also finding renewed relevance in defence, aerospace, and high-performance alloys. These applications may be smaller in volume, but they carry high value and long procurement cycles, giving producers reliable demand over time. Together, they create a multi-layered investment case built on resilience and growth.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.

