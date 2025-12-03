Follow us on:

Vanadium has remained a relatively underappreciated asset in the broader discussion around decarbonisation, but its unique combination of strength, stability, and energy storage capability is placing it firmly in the spotlight for long-term investors. Unlike lithium or cobalt, vanadium’s application footprint spans both legacy sectors and emerging green technologies. Its alloying properties have made it indispensable in the construction and defence industries for decades, with even a small percentage added to steel significantly increasing tensile strength and corrosion resistance.

However, its future-facing role lies in vanadium redox flow batteries, where the metal’s ability to reversibly shift between oxidation states enables large-scale, long-duration energy storage. These batteries are not designed for consumer electronics or electric vehicles, but for grid-level systems that require consistent discharge over many hours. This positions vanadium as a long-duration enabler of renewable stability, not just a transitional asset. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, vanadium systems offer greater operational life, minimal degradation over time, and enhanced safety, making them attractive to utilities, governments, and large-scale developers with longer investment horizons.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.

Vanadium’s strategic relevance keeps gaining ground

Vanadium is becoming a backbone of energy infrastructure and long-duration storage, offering investors a rare blend of strategic relevance and long-term resilience.
Positioning for a changing energy mix

Vanadium’s overlooked chemistry could reshape long-duration energy storage in ways lithium cannot.
Vanadium demand expands as battery use cases move forward

Vanadium is gaining investor interest as battery applications expand beyond steel into large-scale energy storage.
Why vanadium is gaining ground in long-duration energy storage

Vanadium is gaining attention for its potential role in large-scale energy storage and emerging supply opportunities.
Ferro-Alloy Resources raises £1.24m through share issue backed by key investors

Ferro-Alloy Resources has raised £1.24 million through the issue of 20.6 million new shares at 6p each, supported by strategic shareholder Vision Blue Resources and company directors.
Ferro-Alloy Resources: Enhanced returns for Balasausqandiq vanadium project

Ferro-Alloy Resources has agreed reduced-cost construction terms and substantial financing plans for its Balasausqandiq vanadium project in Kazakhstan.

