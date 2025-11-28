Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Positioning for a changing energy mix

Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium’s industrial role has long been linked to high-strength steel. Its ability to increase tensile resilience made it vital for construction, pipelines and aerospace alloys. For decades, that position offered stable if unspectacular demand. However, global energy policy is starting to reframe the outlook. As decarbonisation plans mature, so too has the recognition that long-duration energy storage will be needed to stabilise grids reliant on intermittent renewable sources.

Vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) are not new. Their design, which separates energy and power components, allows large-scale, long-cycle energy storage with low degradation. Until recently, cost and complexity kept them out of the mainstream. Now, with policy emphasis shifting from generation to integration, the benefits of long-duration systems are becoming more compelling. Unlike lithium-ion, which suits short, fast bursts, VRFBs operate over hours with minimal loss of performance, even after years of cycling. In regions pushing towards 24/7 renewable reliability, this durability is difficult to ignore.

The US Geological Survey added vanadium to its critical minerals list, as did the EU and Australia. While much of today’s supply is tied to co-production in steel slag, new vanadium-focused projects are emerging in politically aligned jurisdictions such as Australia, Canada and the US. Security of supply is a growing factor, particularly as China and Russia currently account for much of the global feedstock.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Positioning for a changing energy mix

Vanadium’s overlooked chemistry could reshape long-duration energy storage in ways lithium cannot.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium demand expands as battery use cases move forward

Vanadium is gaining investor interest as battery applications expand beyond steel into large-scale energy storage.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Why vanadium is gaining ground in long-duration energy storage

Vanadium is gaining attention for its potential role in large-scale energy storage and emerging supply opportunities.
Ferro-Alloy-Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources raises £1.24m through share issue backed by key investors

Ferro-Alloy Resources has raised £1.24 million through the issue of 20.6 million new shares at 6p each, supported by strategic shareholder Vision Blue Resources and company directors.
Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources: Enhanced returns for Balasausqandiq vanadium project

Ferro-Alloy Resources has agreed reduced-cost construction terms and substantial financing plans for its Balasausqandiq vanadium project in Kazakhstan.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

The Vanadium Opportunity

Vanadium is being overlooked by the majors, but smaller players are already capturing its growing strategic value.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple