Vanadium Flow Batteries redefining energy storage economics

Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium redox flow batteries are beginning to prove that durability and long-term economics can be just as powerful as high energy density. Their appeal lies in their ability to store renewable power for extended periods, operate safely, and last for decades with minimal degradation.

At their core, these batteries work differently from the lithium-based systems that dominate electric vehicles and portable electronics. Instead of solid electrodes, they use two circulating liquid electrolytes that react through a membrane to generate electricity.

Vanadium flow batteries have already moved beyond the pilot stage. Companies such as Rongke Power, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Invinity Energy Systems, and CellCube have commercial installations in operation, with China leading global deployment. The technology is particularly suited for renewable integration, where wind and solar output fluctuate and require multi-hour energy storage to maintain grid balance. With lifespans that can exceed twenty years, these batteries are designed for infrastructure-grade reliability rather than short-term returns.

If cost and supply constraints can be managed, the long-duration storage segment could expand quickly. Industry projections suggest annual installations could exceed thirty gigawatt-hours by 2031, which would require a significant increase in global vanadium production. Vertical integration between mining companies and battery manufacturers is emerging as one way to stabilise pricing and secure material flow.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.

Latest Company News

Ferro-Alloy-Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources reports strong feasibility study for Balasausqandiq project

Ferro-Alloy Resources has reported positive results from its feasibility study on Phase 1 of the Balasausqandiq vanadium project in Southern Kazakhstan, showing a post-tax NPV of US$748 million and an IRR of 22%.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources announces 2025 AGM date

Ferro-Alloy Resources will hold its 2025 Annual General Meeting on 14 November 2025 at 2.00 pm local time at the Duke of Richmond Hotel, St Peter Port, Guernsey.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources delivers higher revenues and lower losses in H1 2025

Ferro-Alloy Resources reported revenues of US$2.5 million for the six months to 30 June 2025, up from US$2.1 million a year earlier, supported by stronger molybdenum production.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources raises £1 million through 16.7 million share issue

Ferro-Alloy has issued 16,666,667 new shares at 6 p each, raising gross proceeds of £1,000,000 with participation from directors and strategic shareholder VBR. Funds will optimise the carbon black substitute element of the Balasausqandiq Project.
Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources turns mine waste into early-stage advantage

Ferro-Alloy Resources is progressing a novel carbon black substitute that could generate cash flow well before its main Balasausqandiq processing plant is built.
Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy signs framework agreement with CC6 for Balasausqandiq project

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited has signed a non-binding agreement with China National Chemical Engineering Co. to advance the Balasausqandiq vanadium project in Kazakhstan.

