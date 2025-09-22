Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Vanadium finds new relevance across industries

Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium is stepping out of its familiar role as a steel additive and taking a more visible place in industries where strength, endurance and efficiency are indispensable. For years it was regarded mainly as the quiet ingredient that gave structural steel its toughness, helping bridges, towers and pipelines last longer under stress. Today its story is broadening, and what once seemed like a background material is steadily becoming an essential enabler of change in energy, aerospace, chemistry and electric mobility.

The qualities that make vanadium so useful in construction are the same that underpin its wider adoption. It is light, durable and resistant to corrosion, capable of withstanding punishing conditions that would degrade other metals. As infrastructure demands increase in scale and complexity, vanadium-enhanced steel is gaining traction. In high-rise buildings and major transport projects, its use extends lifespans and reduces maintenance costs, and adoption rates continue to climb.

Energy storage is one of the clearest areas where vanadium’s role is expanding. Renewable power sources create intermittent flows that must be managed if they are to displace conventional generation at scale. Vanadium redox flow batteries, built on liquid electrolytes that can be charged and discharged thousands of times without significant wear, offer a viable solution. Utilities and developers are looking to these systems for grid stability, and deployment forecasts point to strong growth as renewable penetration deepens.

Aerospace is another sector increasingly drawn to vanadium alloys. Aircraft design is a constant balancing act between weight and durability, and vanadium contributes to components that are both strong and light. This translates into greater fuel efficiency for commercial fleets and reliable performance for military platforms.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources raises £1 million through 16.7 million share issue

Ferro-Alloy has issued 16,666,667 new shares at 6 p each, raising gross proceeds of £1,000,000 with participation from directors and strategic shareholder VBR. Funds will optimise the carbon black substitute element of the Balasausqandiq Project.
Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources turns mine waste into early-stage advantage

Ferro-Alloy Resources is progressing a novel carbon black substitute that could generate cash flow well before its main Balasausqandiq processing plant is built.
Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy signs framework agreement with CC6 for Balasausqandiq project

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited has signed a non-binding agreement with China National Chemical Engineering Co. to advance the Balasausqandiq vanadium project in Kazakhstan.
Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources advances with carbon black breakthrough

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited presents its 2024 financial results, focusing on the Balasausqandiq vanadium project and promising advancements in carbon black substitutes.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd

Ferro-Alloy Resources secures six-year vanadium offtake deal with LLR

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited secures a non-binding offtake with LL-Resources for vanadium pentoxide from its Balasausqandiq Project in Kazakhstan.
Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources study reveals potential US$110 million Carbon Black jackpot annually

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited updates on its carbon black substitute, valued at up to US$600 per tonne, showcasing strong sustainability credentials.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple