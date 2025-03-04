Follow us on:

Valeura Energy Strong Growth Potential Backed by Production Boost – Auctus Advisors

Valeura Energy
Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX: VLE/OTCQX: VLERF) is demonstrating impressive operational growth, as highlighted in the latest research note by Auctus Advisors LLP. The company’s recent drilling success at the Manora field has increased production while setting the stage for future reserves growth. With a target price of C$13.00 per share, Auctus sees the current share price as an attractive opportunity for investors.

Production Success at Manora

Valeura has made significant strides at the Manora field, where the drilling of three new production wells and two appraisal wells has boosted production from 2,144 barrels per day (bbl/d) to 2,866 bbl/d. The A35 and A36 appraisal wells have also derisked 3-5 additional drilling targets, which could soon be added to the company’s reserves.

A key technological advancement in this campaign is the A38 well, which was completed using an autonomous inflow control device. This cutting-edge technology will optimise oil production by reducing water ingress, lowering operational expenses, and improving efficiency. Valeura has already implemented this technology across most of its recent horizontal wells, underscoring its commitment to innovation.

Strategic Drilling and Future Prospects

Following the Manora success, the drilling rig has now moved to the Jasmine field and will later target the Ratree prospect, which carries an unrisked net asset value (NAV) of C$2.49 per share. However, the rig is not expected to return to Manora until 2026, meaning the recently drilled wells will be the focus for the near term.

Despite Manora accounting for only ~10% of Valeura’s total production, the campaign exemplifies the company’s low-cost, high-impact drilling strategy. This approach allows Valeura to quickly boost production, extend field life, and delay decommissioning costs—key factors in delivering long-term shareholder value.

Financial Strength and Upside Potential

Auctus Advisors maintains its C$13.00 per share target price, representing an 81% implied total return from the current level of C$7.18. The firm notes that Valeura’s current net cash position is expected to reach ~US$370 million by year-end 2025, which is over 70% of its current market capitalisation. This strong financial footing provides strategic flexibility for future growth and potential acquisitions.

Additionally, Valeura’s Core NAV remains at C$10.41 per share, with a ReNAV of C$12.83 per share, suggesting substantial upside. A key upcoming catalyst will be the final investment decision (FID) on the Wassana redevelopment, which could further enhance the company’s reserve base.

Valeura Energy continues to execute its growth strategy with precision, leveraging low-cost drilling, innovative technology, and a strong financial position. With a compelling valuation and multiple near-term catalysts, Auctus Advisors sees significant upside potential in the stock. As Stephane Foucaud, the lead analyst at Auctus, highlights:

“We re-iterate our target price of C$13 per share. We see the current share price weakness as an opportunity.”

With production on the rise and reserves likely to expand, Valeura Energy remains a strong contender in the oil and gas sector.

