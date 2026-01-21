Follow us on:

Valeura Energy enters 2026 with strong cash, no debt and focused drilling plan

Valeura Energy has started 2026 with a clean balance sheet and a clear operational agenda, positioning itself to manage production and pursue value across its Thai offshore portfolio. The company ended 2025 with US$305.7 million in cash and no debt, reflecting stable output, disciplined spending and a deliberate focus on high-return projects.

Production for the year averaged 23,242 barrels of oil per day on a working interest basis, generating revenue of US$594.4 million. In the fourth quarter, Valeura drilled nine development wells at the Jasmine and Ban Yen fields under Licence B5/27. All wells were successful, supporting near-term output and strengthening the case for further infill drilling. One well delivered a record-length horizontal section for the region, reinforcing the company’s technical capability and execution discipline.

This operational momentum is central to Valeura’s 2026 plan, which includes up to 16 new wells across its core producing assets. A single drilling rig will be deployed throughout the year to manage costs and maintain efficiency.

Valeura Energy Inc (TSX:VLE) is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders. The Company has a strong balance sheet positioning it for potential inorganic growth opportunities in the near/medium-term, and substantial longer-term upside potential through an operated deep, tight gas play. 

