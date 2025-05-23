Urban Logistics REIT Plc declares 4.35p interim dividend

Urban Logistics REIT Plc (LONSHED), the ‘last mile’ logistics focused REIT, has announced that it has declared an interim dividend of 4.35 pence per ordinary share in respect of the second half of the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

The interim dividend will be paid on 20 June 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the register at the close of business on 6 June 2025 (being the record date for these purposes). The ordinary shares will be marked ex-dividend on 5 June 2025.

The interim dividend takes the total dividends payable for the year ended 31 March 2025 to 7.60 pence per ordinary share.