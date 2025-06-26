Unsettling calm in markets despite Middle East flare‑up

At the weekend, investors were confronted with a bold military strike on Iran. What followed, however, wasn’t the shockwave in financial markets one might expect. Unlike past escalations that rattled corridor chatter and sent prices leaping, equities barely budged, and oil, rather than spiking, softened. For long‑term allocators, that dissonance between headline risk and market response carries implications worth tracking.

The airstrike was surgical, aimed at nuclear sites rather than broadly at Tehran’s military or economic infrastructure. Iran reciprocated with a largely symbolic raid on a US base in Qatar. Diplomats then moved swiftly, and a ceasefire was arranged. Oil, which had initially climbed amid fears over disrupted supply through the Strait of Hormuz, retreated more than 10 per cent once calm returned. That drop has immediate relief effects, easing pressures on consumers and probably dampening inflation.

What’s surprising is the softness in stocks. Global and US indices remained within a few percentage points of all‑time highs. Even gold and so‑called safe havens showed little enthusiasm. The likely takeaway? Market participants appear conditioned to geopolitical noise. Previous flashpoints in Eastern Europe and the broader Middle East may have diluted responses. Confidence in diplomatic channels seems to be helping price in escalations as brief tremors, not sustained tectonics.

Central bank signals also shaped sentiment. The Bank of England paused its tightening cycle, while indicating the possibility of cuts in August. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve took a “wait and see” stance, tilting markets towards a pause until October. Switzerland, in a rare move, cut rates to zero amid subdued inflation, reigniting speculation about negative-rate pathways. Taken together, central banks are showing flexibility, and markets are buying time.

Yet uncertainty lingers. The Middle East flare‑up, and the uncertain resolution, reintroduce the possibility of renewed oil volatility. Global trade remains under threat from shifting tariffs, and fiscal policy in the US is entering a critical phase with a mid‑July trade deal deadline. Moreover, overhanging leverage in Washington could soon prompt policy shifts that reverberate through global risk assets .

For investors, this patch offers a dual message. First, markets’ muted risk appetite suggests a degree of maturity and sophistication. Active risk management, rather than overreactive moves, seems to be prevailing. Second, the combination of geopolitical fragility and dovish macro signals may yield opportunities, especially in sectors sensitive to energy prices, central bank policy, and policy uncertainty.

At the core, TEAM’s observations suggest that global markets are behaving more like seasoned navigators than startled passengers. They’re adjusting to each jolt, discerning between fleeting blasts and structural upheaval. As oil normalises and central banks open windows for rate cuts, volatility may subside. That in turn offers a smoother runway for portfolios to recalibrate in line with longer‑term thematic exposures, whether to energy transition resilience, inflation dynamics, or geopolitical hedging.

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) is building a new wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group. With a focus on the UK, Crown Dependencies and International Finance Centres, the strategy is to build local businesses of scale around TEAM’s core skill of providing investment management services.