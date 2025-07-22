Investor mood frays after tariff missives

A terse salvo from the White House has injected a jolt of uncertainty into markets that had been riding a wave of buoyant optimism, prompting investors to reconsider the fragile window for diplomatic compromise.

In mid-July, a series of formal notifications from Washington landed on the desks of world leaders, signaling that unilateral tariffs of 30-35% would be levied on goods arriving from Canada, the European Union and Mexico if fresh trade agreements could not be finalised by early August. The proclamation abruptly snapped the rhythm of relentless equity advances, dragging American shares off record peaks and shifting the tone from confident to cautious. For seasoned market participants, the two-week ultimatum underscored the unpredictable nature of policy-driven risk, and the swiftness with which political manoeuvring can morph into economic headwinds.

Until that moment, the investment community had savoured Nvidia’s meteoric ascent. Riding the crest of the artificial intelligence revolution, the chip designer had eclipsed a $4 trillion valuation, up from $1 trillion just two years earlier, cementing its status as the world’s sixth-largest economy if measured against national gross domestic product. Its commanding three-quarters share of AI accelerator chips has positioned it at the epicentre of machine-learning breakthroughs, where CEO Jensen Huang’s vision of robotics and automation driving multi-trillion-dollar revenues remains unchallenged. Yet even this juggernaut felt the tremor from looming protectionism, as investors weighed the prospect of supply-chain disruption against future revenue streams.

Airline stocks had offered a bright counterpoint, with Delta Air Lines delivering robust Q2 results underpinned by premium cabin sales and an expanding partnership with American Express, which generated $2 billion in revenues, up 10% year-on-year. The carrier’s decision to reaffirm its full-year outlook and project a summer of elevated demand stoked a 12 per cent surge in its share price, reminding markets that domestic travel trends and strategic alliances can still drive incremental returns despite the broader geopolitical fog. CEO Ed Bastian’s bullish commentary on consumer confidence, buoyed by recent fiscal incentives, provided a welcome anchor for an otherwise nervous cohort of investors.

On commodity markets, oil briefly reclaimed levels above $70 a barrel after the President pledged additional Patriot missile support for Ukraine and threatened secondary sanctions on any nation that continued to import Russian oil. Such rhetoric propelled Brent crude higher, though the glare fell more brightly on precious metals. Silver rallied over 5 per cent to reach highs not seen since September 2011, as constrained ETF inventories in London and a near-record gold price coaxed fresh interest from portfolio managers seeking diversification. Demand has swelled by more than 2 500 tonnes across silver-backed funds since February, illustrating how safe-haven assets can reclaim their allure when policy shocks unsettle risk assets.

Meanwhile, digital currencies delivered their own moment in the spotlight. Bitcoin’s ascent past $120 000 marked a high-water point ahead of a pivotal week of legislative debates on regulatory clarity for crypto-assets in Washington. The prospect of a formal framework for stablecoins, exchanges and token issuers has animated speculators and institutional allocators alike, underscoring how emerging asset classes can vie for mindshare even as traditional markets respond to tariff threats.

Looking ahead, eyes will turn to the beginning of Q2 earnings season, when bulge-bracket banks including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America will set the tone for financial stocks. In parallel, the latest UK employment statistics from the Office for National Statistics, particularly wage growth and the jobless rate, may intensify pressure on the Bank of England to deliver rate relief in August should signs of economic cooling emerge. As the calendar advances, investors will be navigating the interplay between corporate fundamentals and the high-stakes choreography of international trade policy.

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) is building a new wealth, asset management and complementary financial services group. With a focus on the UK, Crown Dependencies and International Finance Centres, the strategy is to build local businesses of scale around TEAM’s core skill of providing investment management services.