Union Jack Oil Carbon intensity study analyst view (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:) Carbon intensity study is the topic of conversation when DirectorsTalk MD Darren Turgel caught up with Arden Partners Research Director Daniel Slater.

Dan, Union Jack Oil have released the results of a carbon intensity study for the potential development of its Biscathorpe asset, what did the results show?

The Gaffney Cline report found that Biscathorpe could be developed for a carbon intensity level of 18kgCO2/boe, falling to 9kgCO2/boe if gas is exported to the grid. This compares relatively favourably to the UK North Sea average of around 20kgCO2/boe.



What does this mean for the company?

The report should help underpin development at Biscathorpe in the event that the planned B-2Z sidetrack well is drilled and successful, which would help make the asset an important new project for the company.



How do you view the outlook for the company?

The key focus for Union Jack Oil over the coming weeks and months is the ongoing flow testing programme at West Newton. This is targeted at establishing flow rates and defining the hydrocarbon phase (oil, gas or both) for the asset, and successful results should support a resource update and early stage development planning. We await further news here with keen interest.