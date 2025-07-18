Follow us on:

Patient conversations powering AI’s next wave

Tern plc

Behind every remote monitor and diagnostic algorithm lies a conversation most have overlooked, hinting at a deeper thread that could redefine how we anticipate and manage health.

Last month’s HealTAC gathering in London crystallised a simple truth for those watching the healthcare AI landscape: it is not the sophistication of algorithms alone that determines impact but the extent to which they listen to human signals often buried in everyday exchanges. Industry leaders convened to move beyond theory, focusing instead on the mechanics of embedding intelligence into the clinician’s rhythm. Rather than chasing technology for its own sake, they mapped out how to turn raw data into actionable insight, drawing on lessons from early cancer screening programmes through to personalised chronic care regimes.

When AI has delivered fastest and most accurately, it has been in environments where the tool feels less like a novelty and more like an extension of clinical judgment. That kind of seamless integration does not happen by accident. It requires clinicians to have a seat at the design table from day one, guiding development so that every alert and recommendation aligns with real‐world workflows. It demands diverse data that reflects the full spectrum of patient populations rather than the narrow cohorts often used in pilot studies. Those who have cut corners on data quality or overlooked the quirks of local practice have encountered AI that performs brilliantly in demonstration but loses credibility in routine use.

Trust is another currency in equal measure to predictive power. Black box predictions may turn heads in academic journals but do little to reassure a physician when outcomes hang in the balance. The firms making headway invest heavily in model explainability, employing tools that trace a high‐risk flag back to factors such as recent lab results, demographic markers or treatment history. When a clinician can see the story behind a red flag and validate the rationale, adoption accelerates rapidly. Without that transparency, even the most accurate model risks ending up unused.

Behind the scenes, governance frameworks have quietly become non-negotiable. Privacy concerns are not a hurdle to be cleared once but a constant companion throughout the lifecycle of any project. Forward-thinking groups have embraced techniques such as federated learning and robust de-identification protocols to balance collaboration with confidentiality. They also lay clear consent pathways to ensure patients retain autonomy over their data. In doing so, these teams create fertile ground for multi-institutional projects that span regions without sacrificing trust.

Yet perhaps the greatest untapped asset in the AI playbook is the wealth of unstructured dialogue between patients and healthcare providers. Every message thread, call transcript and survey response carries nuances that standard clinical records cannot capture. It is here that natural language processing shines, converting free-form text into structured intelligence that complements lab values and imaging studies. Organisations that unlock these insights gain a more holistic patient view, revealing sentiment, self-reported symptoms and adherence patterns that often precede measurable clinical changes.

Breaking down data silos remains an ongoing battle. Legacy systems with proprietary formats, uneven quality standards and restrictive sharing agreements all conspire to limit scale. Those who have succeeded so far invest in interoperable architectures and champion industry standards, ensuring that once data is structured it can flow freely between care settings. The result is a network effect that amplifies the return on every new data source and drives incremental learning across populations.

Looking ahead, the next two years will be defined by the maturation of three core capabilities: decision support tools tuned to individual risk profiles, operational automation that liberates clinicians from paperwork and remote monitoring programmes that shift the focus from managing illness to anticipating it. Underpinning each of these will be a blend of large language models, multi-modal AI frameworks and federated learning platforms that keep data local while sharing insights globally. When these technologies converge, healthcare systems will move from reactive interventions to predictive partnerships, guiding patients along a continuum of care that feels both personal and proactive.

As AI becomes more human-centred, its most profound contribution may be to amplify the voice of patients themselves. Every comment, every concern and every subtle change in language becomes a signal, helping clinicians and care teams to intervene before complications arise. For investors assessing where to place their bets, the key will be to back companies that treat conversation not as noise but as nuanced, high-value data. Those who master this layer of insight are poised to unlock opportunities far beyond the traditional boundaries of diagnostics and treatment.

Talking Medicines specialises in turning unstructured patient and healthcare professional dialogue into structured, clinically relevant intelligence using advanced natural language processing. By integrating these insights with existing medical data, the company helps health systems and life sciences partners to build AI solutions that are not only powerful but meaningfully effective.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.

