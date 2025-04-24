Britain’s markets surge on trade hopes and corporate gains

Markets are surging with renewed energy as Britain’s top stock indexes post strong gains, driven by bullish moves in banks, miners, and chemical firms. Investor sentiment is riding high on signs of easing geopolitical tension and a promising outlook for key UK companies. With the FTSE 100 on an eight-day winning streak, this upward trend is capturing the attention of market watchers looking for resilience and opportunity.

Britain’s FTSE 100 jumped 0.9% on Wednesday, notching its eighth consecutive day of growth, while the FTSE 250 surged 1.3%, reflecting broader investor confidence. This momentum was underpinned by strong performances in banking and mining, bolstered further by a reassuring move from the United States. President Donald Trump’s retreat from threats to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell calmed global market nerves, fuelling appetite for risk assets.

Miners led the charge as industrial metal producers soared 4.5%, tracking a near three-week high in copper prices on the London Metal Exchange. This uptick aligns with broader optimism around global demand recovery and potential policy coordination among major economies. As trade tensions between the US and China show tentative signs of thawing, the prospect of tariff de-escalation is lending further support to the sector.

Adding fuel to the rally, the Trump administration is reportedly preparing new trade negotiation terms with the UK, targeting a substantial reduction in automotive tariffs from 10% to 2.5%. This development, if realised, could significantly benefit British car manufacturers and exporters. UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is expected to meet with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later this week to champion Britain’s stance on a comprehensive trade deal—an encouraging step for investors eyeing transatlantic opportunities.

The chemicals sector also lit up the trading boards, gaining 5.25% on the day. Croda International was the standout performer, surging 10.7% after reporting an 8% rise in first-quarter group sales. The performance not only propelled Croda to the top of the FTSE 100 but also signalled robust demand in speciality chemicals despite global economic uncertainties.

Engineering group Babcock delivered more positive news, with shares climbing 5.4% on the back of guidance indicating a 17% increase in operating profit for fiscal 2025. The announcement strengthens the company’s positioning within the defence and aerospace sector, a space increasingly seen as critical in the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics.

However, not all companies shared in the day’s gains. Household goods giant Reckitt saw its shares tumble 5.7% after falling short of first-quarter net sales expectations. The maker of Dettol and Lysol faces ongoing challenges in maintaining post-pandemic growth levels amid a tougher consumer landscape. Similarly, Hochschild Mining took a hit on the FTSE 250, dropping 9.5% after missing first-quarter production targets—highlighting the high-stakes nature of earnings season.

Economic data released on Wednesday showed a contraction in UK business activity, with the S&P Global Composite PMI hitting its lowest point since November 2022. While this may suggest caution ahead, it did little to dampen the market’s overall bullish tone, as investors appeared more focused on global trade dynamics and company-specific growth stories.

