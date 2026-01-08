Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

UK electricity networks ramp up hiring as grid investment reaches delivery stage

Hercules Plc

Electricity network companies across the UK are hiring at their fastest pace in decades as investment in the grid shifts firmly into the delivery phase. The surge in recruitment marks a turning point in Britain’s energy transition, moving away from strategy and into execution.

The transition to a low-carbon economy in the UK relies heavily on a vastly expanded and more flexible electricity system. The move to electric vehicles, heat pumps and new forms of energy storage demands a grid that can handle significantly higher volumes of power while maintaining reliability. This requires not only new infrastructure but a growing workforce to install, connect, and maintain increasingly complex systems. The recent wave of hiring is a strong indication that grid companies are now scaling up to meet this demand, and that their multi-billion-pound investment plans are moving forward.

Many of these companies operate under regulatory models that allow them to earn long-term returns on approved capital expenditure. That makes the current expansion not just an operational story but a financial one. New hires tend to follow regulatory approval for large-scale infrastructure upgrades, which means recruitment levels can act as a leading indicator for future revenue growth.

Hercules plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

UK electricity networks ramp up hiring as grid investment reaches delivery stage

UK grid operators are hiring at record speed as electricity network upgrades shift into full-scale delivery, pointing to real capital deployment and long-term investor opportunity.

Building momentum in the UK water sector

Hercules is building a niche in water infrastructure as the UK’s next investment cycle takes shape.

Hercules enters Scottish market, targeting infrastructure labour shortages

Hercules has opened its first Scottish office in a strategic move to meet rising labour demand across major infrastructure and energy projects.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules plc wins £6.2m new water sector contracts

Hercules plc has secured new sub contract packages worth about £6.2 million across the Thames Water and Anglian Water regions, with delivery planned for the first half of FY2026.

Hercules: Building its own workforce pipeline

While others face labour shortages, Hercules is building its own certified workforce from the ground up.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules plc expands into Scotland to meet growing labour demand

Hercules plc has opened a new office in Motherwell as it moves into the Scottish market to support rising labour requirements across infrastructure and construction.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple