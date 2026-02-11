Follow us on:

Hercules plc expects FY25 revenue ahead of market expectations

Hercules plc (LON:HERC), a leading UK infrastructure and construction services group, provides an update regarding its final results for the year ended 30 September 2025.

Further to the Company’s announcement of 2 October 2025, revenue will be ahead of market expectations at approximately £121 million, reflecting the strong trading performance in FY25 across the Group’s operations.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted Profit Before Tax for FY25 remain in line with market expectations* demonstrating the resilience of the Group’s underlying profitability.  

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted PBT exclude non-underlying and exceptional items including amortisation of acquisition related intangibles, all share-based charges and exceptional acquisition related items, extended ERP system implementation costs and business development expenditure. Profit before non-underlying and exceptional items has been calculated as an alternative performance measure in order to provide a more meaningful measure and year-on-year comparison of the profitability of the underlying business.

The Company advises that PBT** for FY25 is expected to be approximately £0.8 million, which will reflect the net effect of the non-underlying and exceptional items referred to above. Many of these costs relate to strategic investment by the Group undertaken to strengthen operational capability, enhance controls and scalability, and allow Hercules to capitalise on the significant long-term opportunities arising from the anticipated £725 billion of infrastructure investment across the UK.

The FY25 results are expected to be released in March 2026, and a further update will be provided in due course.

*Market expectation – revenue of £118.4m, adjusted EBITDA of £6.1m, and adjusted PBT of £3.3m

**Market expectations for PBT of £3.3m did not reflect the non-underlying and exceptional items referred to above.

