Hercules secures strategic role in UK energy network supply chain

Hercules Plc

Hercules has been added to Balfour Beatty’s Preferred Supplier List for power transmission and distribution, a move that enhances its positioning in the UK’s expanding energy infrastructure sector. The listing follows a sustained period of operational focus and acquisition-led growth, as the company shifts further into critical national infrastructure.

Balfour Beatty, a major contractor in UK power grid development, has chosen Hercules to support a range of energy-related construction projects, including substations, underground cabling and associated civils work. As a preferred supplier, Hercules will gain direct access to a pipeline of work aligned with long-term investment in the electricity network. This status formalises an existing working relationship and places Hercules in a stronger position to benefit from repeat demand across the sector.

This latest development supports Hercules’ strategy of embedding itself in energy supply chains where demand is driven by regulated investment and government-backed decarbonisation targets. Inclusion on a list managed by one of the UK’s most active infrastructure contractors adds both credibility and commercial opportunity, particularly as energy network operators accelerate delivery schedules and look to trusted partners for skilled resource.

Hercules plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.

