Hercules Plc Training 2,000 Workers to Help Solve the UK Infrastructure Skills Crisis (Video)

Hercules Plc (LON:HERC) CEO Brusk Korkmaz and CFO Paul Wheatcroft reveal how the company is tackling the UK’s construction skills shortage head-on. With its Hercules Academy set to train 2,000 workers in 2025, this interview uncovers the strategy behind its rapid growth, expansion into prisons and women’s programmes, and why clients are turning to Hercules not just for labour, but for solutions.

Key Moments

  • 00:12 – Hercules Academy announced to train 2,000 in 2025
  • 00:41 – Why the academy was launched
  • 01:00 – First year training target exceeded
  • 01:17 – Course types and accreditation
  • 02:51 – Tackling the UK’s skills gap
  • 03:25 – Expansion into prisons and women’s training
  • 03:57 – Outlook for the Academy

Company Summary

Hercules Plc is a UK-based, technology-enabled labour supply company focused on the infrastructure and construction sectors.

