Hercules’ Advantage NRG secures £6.5m electricity network contracts for 2026

Hercules plc (LON:HERC), a leading UK infrastructure and construction services group, has announced its specialist power and energy subsidiary, Advantage NRG, has secured works with a combined contract value of c.£6.5m across two major electricity networks. Advantage NRG supplies linesmen for the construction and maintenance of overhead electrical transmission lines.

The new works run from January to December 2026, and are part of existing framework contracts Advantage NRG has with Electricity North West and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks. At peak delivery, the contracts will require up to 52 skilled operatives, demonstrating Advantage NRG’s expanding operational scale and technical capability.

These works show there is growing demand for year-round delivery of linesman as electricity network operators accelerate investment in resilience and capacity.

The UK is embarking on a major upgrade of its electrical infrastructure to meet rising energy needs. National Grid proposals include £58 billion of investment focused on extending and modernising the country’s transmission and distribution networks to deliver sustainable and reliable power across the UK.

The Board of Hercules expects further growth in the power and energy sector, and these contract awards underpin strong revenue visibility for Advantage NRG for the 2026 financial year and beyond.

Brusk Korkmaz, CEO of Hercules plc, said: “The award of these works so early in the year shows the increasing demand for flexible, high-quality delivery of specialist labour as electricity network operators respond to the increased investment across the UK power and energy sector. “Advantage NRG is well positioned to capitalise on these opportunities. Power and energy is a key growth pillar for the Group, and having specialist, scalable capability ready to meet the growing need for skilled operatives, reinforces Hercules’ position as a trusted partner to UK electricity network operators.”

