Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Hercules’ Advantage NRG secures £6.5m electricity network contracts for 2026

Hercules Site Services

Hercules plc (LON:HERC), a leading UK infrastructure and construction services group, has announced its specialist power and energy subsidiary, Advantage NRG, has secured works with a combined contract value of c.£6.5m across two major electricity networks. Advantage NRG supplies linesmen for the construction and maintenance of overhead electrical transmission lines.

The new works run from January to December 2026, and are part of existing framework contracts Advantage NRG has with Electricity North West and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks. At peak delivery, the contracts will require up to 52 skilled operatives, demonstrating Advantage NRG’s expanding operational scale and technical capability.

These works show there is growing demand for year-round delivery of linesman as electricity network operators accelerate investment in resilience and capacity.

The UK is embarking on a major upgrade of its electrical infrastructure to meet rising energy needs. National Grid proposals include £58 billion of investment focused on extending and modernising the country’s transmission and distribution networks to deliver sustainable and reliable power across the UK.

The Board of Hercules expects further growth in the power and energy sector, and these contract awards underpin strong revenue visibility for Advantage NRG for the 2026 financial year and beyond.

Brusk Korkmaz, CEO of Hercules plc, said: “The award of these works so early in the year shows the increasing demand for flexible, high-quality delivery of specialist labour as electricity network operators respond to the increased investment across the UK power and energy sector.

“Advantage NRG is well positioned to capitalise on these opportunities. Power and energy is a key growth pillar for the Group, and having specialist, scalable capability ready to meet the growing need for skilled operatives, reinforces Hercules’ position as a trusted partner to UK electricity network operators.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Hercules Site Services

Hercules’ Advantage NRG secures £6.5m electricity network contracts for 2026

Hercules plc has announced that its power and energy subsidiary, Advantage NRG, has secured contracts worth approximately £6.5m across two UK electricity networks.

Hercules secures strategic role in UK energy network supply chain

Hercules joins Balfour Beatty’s preferred supplier list, advancing its role in UK energy infrastructure.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules added to Balfour Beatty Preferred Supplier List for power projects

Hercules plc has secured a position on Balfour Beatty’s Preferred Supplier List for Power Transmission & Distribution work, enabling it to provide specialist labour across substations, cabling and civils as UK investment in energy infrastructure continues to grow.

Hercules targets infrastructure growth with scalable labour supply

Hercules provides fully managed labour supply for infrastructure projects across the UK.

UK electricity networks ramp up hiring as grid investment reaches delivery stage

UK grid operators are hiring at record speed as electricity network upgrades shift into full-scale delivery, pointing to real capital deployment and long-term investor opportunity.

Building momentum in the UK water sector

Hercules is building a niche in water infrastructure as the UK’s next investment cycle takes shape.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple