Turning bonus income into long-term financial advantage

Arbuthnot Banking Group

In the UK, bonus payments are typically taxed through Pay As You Earn at an individual’s marginal rate. For higher earners, a bonus can push total income into additional or higher rate bands, and may also reduce or eliminate the personal allowance once certain thresholds are exceeded. This means the effective tax rate on part of a bonus can be materially higher than expected.

One of the most direct ways to improve the net outcome is through pension contributions. Redirecting bonus income into a pension attracts tax relief at the individual’s highest marginal rate. Where salary sacrifice is available, there may also be National Insurance savings.

If pension allowances are fully utilised, Individual Savings Accounts provide another structured route. Although contributions are made from post-tax income, growth and withdrawals are free from further UK tax. This creates flexibility alongside longer-term pension provision. Beyond ISA limits, general investment accounts allow continued exposure to markets, though capital gains tax and dividend taxation must be managed.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB), operating as Arbuthnot Latham, offers private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. Established in 1833, Arbuthnot Banking is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

How to turn bonus income into structured, tax-aware capital that supports long-term financial goals.
Arbuthnot reports FY2025 profits at top of £22m–£24m range

In a pre-close update, Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC said it made good progress in the fourth quarter of 2025 and anticipates reporting pre-tax profits at the upper end of the £22m to £24m consensus range for the year ended 31 December 2025.
Arbuthnot Latham reinforces relationship banking strategy

Arbuthnot Latham’s 2025 client survey highlights sustained satisfaction and advocacy, underlining the strength of its relationship driven banking model.
Business relief reform and succession risk

Business Relief reform from 2026 introduces new caps that could materially affect succession plans for growing UK companies.
Inheritance tax reforms set to reshape pension and business relief strategy

From 2026, UK inheritance tax relief on business assets will be capped and most pension savings will be included in estates from 2027.
Arbuthnot Banking Group ‘remarkably low valuation given its prospects’ says DIVI Fund Manager

Gervais Williams discusses how Arbuthnot Banking Group’s rising funds under management, deposit growth, and cautious lending strategy contribute to sustainable earnings and dividend potential, positioning the £142m bank as an overlooked opportunity in the UK financial sector.

