How MAN Commercial Protection is building a national security platform without private equity

Founded in 1993 by a former West Midlands police detective, MAN Commercial Protection began as a small family-run operation focused on delivering security services in its local area. Over the past three decades, it has grown into one of the UK’s largest privately owned security companies, with more than 1,500 staff and a turnover exceeding £67 million. That growth reflects a consistent focus on client delivery across a wide range of high-profile assignments, from major sporting events and concerts to large-scale public ceremonies.

The company’s service lines now span manned guarding, mobile patrols, key-holding, alarm response, CCTV surveillance and integrated security systems. The breadth of offering has allowed it to secure long-term contracts across a diverse client base.

MAN Commercial has secured a £15 million asset-based lending facility tailored specifically to support its growth. This form of financing allows the company to execute on acquisitions without sacrificing ownership or speed. The structure offers the kind of flexibility often lacking in conventional lending arrangements, enabling investments even through periods of economic uncertainty. During the pandemic, for example, MAN Commercial expanded its Solihull headquarters from 5,000 to 12,500 square feet, a move that positioned the firm for post-pandemic growth when others were downsizing.

MAN Commercial Protection is scaling its national security presence through acquisitions backed by asset-based finance, not private equity.
