Twitter Linkedin Facebook

TT Electronics fully de-risks UK DB Pension Scheme

TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG), a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications, has announced that it has completed a buy-in of all its UK defined benefit pension liabilities giving an immediate £6 million cash flow benefit.

The Trustee of the TT Electronics Pension Scheme has purchased a bulk annuity insurance policy from Legal and General Assurance Society Limited, covering all liabilities required to pay all future defined benefit pensions for the Scheme’s circa 5,000 members and any eligible dependants.  

The purchase of this insurance policy is the successful culmination of extensive work over the last few years by TT and the Scheme Trustees. The insurance policy has been purchased using existing assets held within the Scheme, without the need for TT to make any additional contributions.

TT Electronics will not be required to make any future contributions into the Scheme regarding defined benefit liabilities and the buy-in delivers greater security to the Scheme’s members. The Scheme’s circa £400 million of liabilities are now matched by the insurance policy, and TT no longer bears any investment, longevity, interest rate or inflation risk in respect of the Scheme. 

There will be an immediate benefit to the Group’s current year cash flow of £6 million and an equivalent annual improvement to free cash flow in future years.

The pension benefits that Scheme members will receive in the future are almost entirely unaffected by this transaction.

Mark Hoad, TT Electronics Chief Financial Officer commented:

“This transaction is an excellent outcome for our defined benefit pension scheme members, TT and our shareholders. We have worked hand in hand with the Scheme’s Trustee over the last few years to reach this position. Those efforts, combined with excellent stewardship by the Scheme’s Trustee Directors, has meant that the Scheme can now be fully de-risked for the benefit of members and the Group. 

Importantly, the successful execution of this transaction means there will be a significant increase in TT’s annual free cash flow.”

You might also enjoy reading  TT Electronics strong growth reflecting successful positioning in structural growth markets
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.