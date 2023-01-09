Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

TT Electronics appoint Wendy McMillan and Michael Ord as Non-Executive Directors

TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG), a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications, today announced that Wendy McMillan and Michael (“Mick”) Ord will join the Board as Non-Executive Directors on 16 January 2023.  Both will serve on the Nominations Committee, Wendy on the Audit Committee and Mick on the Remuneration Committee.

Wendy McMillan is Chief Executive of the Safety Sector at Halma plc, and a member of its Executive Committee. Wendy has previously held executive positions at Dyson, BT plc and Bain & Company. She has an MBA from INSEAD and an M.Eng in Engineering, Economics and Management from Oxford University.

Mick Ord is Group Chief Executive of Chemring Group plc. Mick has previously held senior positions at BAE Systems plc, GKN Aerospace and the Royal Navy. He is a Chartered Engineer and holds a B.Eng (Hons) in Aeronautical Systems Engineering from Plymouth University.

Commenting on the announcement, the Company’s Chairman, Warren Tucker, said: “The Board carefully considered its composition and future succession needs and as a result, we are delighted to welcome Wendy and Mick to TT Electronics. I am sure their experience will be invaluable as we execute our organic growth plan and our strategic development.”

The Company confirms that there is no further information to be disclosed under the requirements of Listing Rule 9.6.13R in relation to either of these appointments.

