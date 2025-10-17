Follow us on:

Trinidad and Tobago at an energy juncture

Touchstone Exploration Inc

Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector is entering a pivotal interval. For more than a century, oil and gas have underpinned the nation’s economy, yet today the balance is shifting, and the choices it makes now could define its trajectory for decades.

The country successfully pivoted from an oil-heavy economy to one centred on natural gas during the 1990s. That transition elevated Trinidad and Tobago into the top tier of global LNG exporters, with one of the largest LNG processing facilities in the Western Hemisphere. Despite efforts to broaden the industrial base, hydrocarbons continue to contribute around 45% of GDP, an indicator of the sector’s ongoing economic centrality.

Recent deepwater discoveries have added a new dimension to the national energy conversation. These finds have come at a critical moment, as traditional reserves edge lower and production faces pressure.

International partners remain deeply embedded across the upstream value chain. BP, Shell, Perenco, Proman, BHP and Touchstone Exploration are all active in-country, alongside the state-owned National Gas Company. As the landscape evolves, these players are central to maintaining production volumes and unlocking new offshore assets.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.

