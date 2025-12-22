Follow us on:

Natural gas finds stability

Touchstone Exploration Inc

Natural gas is entering the final stretch of 2025 with a more stable footing than many expected, as robust LNG demand and supportive policy shifts help keep prices firm even in the face of mild weather and high production. The market is holding its ground.

Benchmark U.S. futures remain close to the $4 mark, a level that reflects more than just short-term sentiment. This threshold has become a key test of confidence, not just for producers but for buyers across industrial and export markets. While warm weather has reduced winter heating demand, the broader picture is far from weak. Production remains elevated, but so too does demand, particularly from LNG buyers overseas, which continues to provide a solid buffer against domestic softness.

U.S. LNG exports are proving decisive. Terminals are running at strong utilisation, with global buyers maintaining appetite despite seasonal shifts. For investors, this export-led demand creates a structural advantage, anchoring a level of consumption that is no longer tied to U.S. weather patterns. As a result, price dips are proving shallow, and futures have shown a notable tendency to rebound quickly after short-term pullbacks.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.

