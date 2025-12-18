Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Touchstone steps further into the fold in Trinidad and Tobago

Touchstone Exploration Inc

In Trinidad and Tobago, Touchstone Exploration appears to be leaning in with renewed intent, not just operationally but politically.

The company’s leadership recently held in-depth discussions with Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, reflecting an alignment of priorities that goes beyond compliance. With its flagship Ortoire Block now producing and its acreage position expanded through the acquisition of the Central Block earlier this year, Touchstone is carving out a more substantial role in the country’s evolving onshore strategy.

Touchstone has resumed development drilling in the Central Block, where the Carapal Ridge-3 well marks the first such activity in nearly two decades. Acquired from Shell earlier in 2025, the Central Block was not just a land grab but a calculated move for existing production, near-term drilling potential and longer-term prospectivity. Initial output from the block is already contributing around 21 million cubic feet per day, with the company signalling that volumes could more than double depending on the success of the current campaign.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Touchstone Exploration Inc

Touchstone steps further into the fold in Trinidad and Tobago

Touchstone Exploration is embedding deeper into Trinidad and Tobago’s energy landscape, with recent government engagement hinting at a longer-term strategic play.
Touchstone Exploration Inc

Touchstone Exploration revives Trinidad gas block with new drilling push

Touchstone Exploration restarts drilling in a dormant Trinidad gas block, aiming to double output through focused redevelopment.
Touchstone Exploration Inc

Natural gas defies seasonal pressure as structural drivers take hold

Gas markets hold steady despite mild weather, signalling deeper structural forces at play.
Touchstone Exploration Inc

Natural gas steps back into the spotlight

Natural gas has surged past US$5 as exports rise and winter demand begins to tighten the market more quickly than expected.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Director Peter Nicol purchases 650,000 shares

Touchstone Exploration Inc. has reported that Non Executive Director Peter Nicol purchased 650,000 common shares on 1 December 2025 at £0.069 per share.
Touchstone Exploration Inc

Natural gas prices climb as exports and early cold tighten supply

Natural gas prices climb as record exports and early cold weather set the stage for a tighter and more investable market.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple