Touchstone steps further into the fold in Trinidad and Tobago

In Trinidad and Tobago, Touchstone Exploration appears to be leaning in with renewed intent, not just operationally but politically.

The company’s leadership recently held in-depth discussions with Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, reflecting an alignment of priorities that goes beyond compliance. With its flagship Ortoire Block now producing and its acreage position expanded through the acquisition of the Central Block earlier this year, Touchstone is carving out a more substantial role in the country’s evolving onshore strategy.

Touchstone has resumed development drilling in the Central Block, where the Carapal Ridge-3 well marks the first such activity in nearly two decades. Acquired from Shell earlier in 2025, the Central Block was not just a land grab but a calculated move for existing production, near-term drilling potential and longer-term prospectivity. Initial output from the block is already contributing around 21 million cubic feet per day, with the company signalling that volumes could more than double depending on the success of the current campaign.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.