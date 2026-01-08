Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Touchstone returns to overlooked Trinidad acreage with promising new gas play

Touchstone Exploration Inc

Touchstone Exploration has reopened a long-neglected opportunity in Trinidad’s Central block, delivering promising results from its Carapal Ridge-3 development well. This is the first well drilled in the area in nearly 20 years and marks the start of a focused campaign to bring previously untapped gas resources into production.

The CR-3 well reached a total depth of 8,200 feet and was drilled in 35 days. It encountered more than 1,000 feet of hydrocarbon-bearing sands in the Herrera formation, confirming a substantial gas-bearing zone with commercial potential. The formation was penetrated both above and below a known shale marker, with drilling data and wireline logs verifying consistent reservoir quality throughout. In addition to the primary target, the well also intersected 82 feet of gas-charged sands in the shallower Karamat formation, offering a second, unplanned zone of interest.

The well includes a horizontal section designed to maximise contact with the lower Herrera sands. This decision improves the chances of higher initial flow rates and offers the option to bring on additional production from the upper zones later. Work is now underway to complete and tie in the well to existing infrastructure, with first gas expected in the first quarter of 2026. Production will begin from the lower Herrera zone, with the potential to add volumes from the upper and Karamat sections as needed.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Touchstone Exploration Inc

Touchstone returns to overlooked Trinidad acreage with promising new gas play

Touchstone hits thick gas zones in Trinidad’s Central block, confirming a new drilling target after nearly two decades of inactivity.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration appoints Bhupendra Kansagra to Board of Directors

Touchstone Exploration Inc. has appointed Bhupendra Kansagra as a Non-Executive Director following the completion of its recently announced private placement with Purebond Limited.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration reports progress at Carapal Ridge-3 Herrera development well

Touchstone Exploration has released an operational update on the Carapal Ridge-3 development well on its Central block in Trinidad and Tobago.
Touchstone Exploration Inc

Natural gas finds stability

Natural gas is holding firm as LNG demand and global policy shifts build a stronger foundation for long-term investor positioning.
Touchstone Exploration Inc

Touchstone steps further into the fold in Trinidad and Tobago

Touchstone Exploration is embedding deeper into Trinidad and Tobago’s energy landscape, with recent government engagement hinting at a longer-term strategic play.
Touchstone Exploration Inc

Touchstone Exploration revives Trinidad gas block with new drilling push

Touchstone Exploration restarts drilling in a dormant Trinidad gas block, aiming to double output through focused redevelopment.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple