Touchstone returns to overlooked Trinidad acreage with promising new gas play

Touchstone Exploration has reopened a long-neglected opportunity in Trinidad’s Central block, delivering promising results from its Carapal Ridge-3 development well. This is the first well drilled in the area in nearly 20 years and marks the start of a focused campaign to bring previously untapped gas resources into production.

The CR-3 well reached a total depth of 8,200 feet and was drilled in 35 days. It encountered more than 1,000 feet of hydrocarbon-bearing sands in the Herrera formation, confirming a substantial gas-bearing zone with commercial potential. The formation was penetrated both above and below a known shale marker, with drilling data and wireline logs verifying consistent reservoir quality throughout. In addition to the primary target, the well also intersected 82 feet of gas-charged sands in the shallower Karamat formation, offering a second, unplanned zone of interest.

The well includes a horizontal section designed to maximise contact with the lower Herrera sands. This decision improves the chances of higher initial flow rates and offers the option to bring on additional production from the upper zones later. Work is now underway to complete and tie in the well to existing infrastructure, with first gas expected in the first quarter of 2026. Production will begin from the lower Herrera zone, with the potential to add volumes from the upper and Karamat sections as needed.

