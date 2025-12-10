Touchstone Exploration revives Trinidad gas block with new drilling push

Drilling has resumed in Trinidad’s Central Block after nearly twenty years, and Touchstone Exploration is behind the restart. The move signals a clear strategy to extract value from a mature asset that had been largely dismissed by the market.

Touchstone acquired the onshore Central Block earlier this year and moved rapidly into execution mode. A four-well development programme is now underway, with the first well in progress and targeting zones with proven gas production. Current output from the block sits at around 21 million standard cubic feet per day. If all planned wells perform as expected, that figure could more than double, transforming the asset’s contribution to the company’s production base.

Natural gas demand across the Caribbean continues to rise, driven by domestic consumption and broader energy security themes. Trinidad remains a key hub, and the economics of onshore gas, with lower costs and faster tie-ins, provide a margin advantage over more complex offshore or deepwater developments.

