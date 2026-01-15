Touchstone targets growth with Trinidad gas and deeper drilling

Touchstone Exploration is stepping up its activities in Trinidad and Tobago with an eye on both near-term production gains and longer-term resource growth. Following a successful gas find at the Carapal Ridge-3 well and plans for deeper drilling into Cretaceous prospects, the company is positioning itself for potentially material shifts in its reserve base and operational scale.

Carapal Ridge-3, drilled on the Central Block, marks Touchstone’s first development well on that acreage in nearly two decades. Reaching a depth of 8,200 feet, the well encountered gas-bearing zones within the Herrera formation and revealed a second set of gas-charged sands in the shallower Karamat formation. These results support the current testing and completion activities, with tie-in to the block’s gas processing facilities expected by the end of the first quarter. The additional Karamat interval is now being assessed as a distinct development target.

Touchstone acquired the Central Block in mid-2025 and quickly moved forward with subsurface evaluation, leading to the CR-3 drilling decision. The well is one of several opportunities under review, as the company integrates learnings from this campaign into future development plans across its acreage.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.