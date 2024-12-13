Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Touchstone Exploration to acquire Shell Trinidad Central Block Limited

Touchstone Exploration
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Touchstone Exploration (Trinidad) Ltd., has entered into an agreement with BG Overseas Holdings Limited to acquire all the share capital of Shell Trinidad Central Block Limited (STCBL).

Under the terms of the Acquisition, TETL will pay BG Overseas Holdings Limited $23 million consideration in cash prior to closing adjustments. Completion of the Acquisition is subject to customary regulatory and partner approvals, including the approval of the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries. Touchstone  is in active discussions with its Trinidad-based lender, Republic Bank Limited, to fund the Acquisition upon closing. The Acquisition will have an effective date of January 1, 2025, has a four-month long stop date,  and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2025.

STCBL holds a 65 percent operating working interest in the Central block exploration and production licence and gas processing plant in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago with Heritage Petroleum Company Limited (HPCL) holding a 35 percent working interest. Current gross production from the Central block is approximately 18.0 MMcf/d of natural gas and 200 bbls/d of natural gas liquids (approximately 3,200 boe/d).

Acquisition Highlights

·      Access to Atlantic LNG: STCBL is a party to natural gas sales contracts for the Central block asset, providing access to both local and LNG world gas market pricing.

·      Opportunity for Development: Touchstone has identified numerous infill well locations as well as a deeper Cretaceous prospect at Central block.

·      Strategic Infrastructure: The midstream assets of STCBL include an 80 MMcf/d gas processing plant (the “Evergreen Facility”), field natural gas and liquids flowlines, and a gas export pipeline to both the domestic market and the Atlantic LNG facility.

·      Increased Production: The Acquisition increases Touchstone’s base net production by approximately 2,080 boe/d (94 percent natural gas) at current field estimated rates and provides incremental corporate cash flows.

Paul Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

We are pleased to enter into an agreement to purchase the Central block asset. The asset is a strategic fit with Touchstone’s current land base and provides us access to world LNG prices for natural gas. The infrastructure associated with the assets provides processing and takeaway capacity for natural gas in the Herrera fairway. During 2025 we will consider pursuing an infill development drilling program at Central block and look to boost production and LNG sales.

The Acquisition

The Central block assets include four wells in the Carapal Ridge, Baraka, and Baraka East liquids rich natural gas pools. In addition to existing low decline field production, the Central block asset base has facility optimization potential, infill drilling opportunities and exploration prospects.

STCBL holds three gas marketing contracts: one accessing the Trinidad domestic market, and two contracts accessing the Atlantic LNG facility in Trinidad. The Central block is situated in the Herrera fairway and is contiguous with Touchstone’s Ortoire block, providing strategic potential for natural gas egress and marketing options from future discoveries. Our Coho natural gas production is currently processed at Central block, and the Acquisition provides synergy potential for the field.

The Acquisition is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent and customary regulatory approvals, including the Company’s ability to receive funding to complete the Acquisition. Hence, no assurances can be given that the Acquisition will ultimately be completed. Due to confidentiality terms in the agreement, Touchstone Exploration is not able to provide further information to the market on this Acquisition until the transaction is effectively closed, or terminated, as the case may be.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Strong Upside Potential Amid Production Adjustments, Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (AIM: TXP) demonstrates resilience and growth in the oil and gas sector, with a Speculative Buy rating despite target price adjustments.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration reveals 2025 capital budget to boost Cascadura growth

Touchstone Exploration Inc. unveils its 2025 capital budget focusing on sustainable growth by leveraging the success of its Cascadura asset.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration CEO on Cascadura results, Rio Claro block and 2025 plans (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) CEO Paul Baay discusses impressive results from Cascadura wells, the new Rio Claro block, and 2025 drilling plans.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration reports strong Q3 financials with 54% production increase

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) sees 54% production growth in Q3 2024, powered by Cascadura gas output, and revises 2024 guidance with key financial updates.

Touchstone Exploration CEO Paul Baay on the Latest Cascadura Well Success and Strategic Expansion in Trinidad (VIDEO)

Touchstone Exploration CEO Paul Baay reveals promising Cascadura field developments in Trinidad, discussing oil and gas discoveries and future plans.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration reports encouraging well test results at Cascadura

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) has completed successful well testing in their Cascadura field, revealing significant natural gas and oil outputs.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.