Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Touchstone Exploration Targets Growth Momentum with Shell Central Block Deal – Cavendish

Touchstone Exploration
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) has delivered its first quarter 2025 results, with Cavendish highlighting several strategic developments that position the company for future growth. Despite a temporary dip in production, the company is making decisive moves to strengthen its asset base and unlock value for shareholders.

For the quarter ending March 31, Touchstone achieved an average production of 4,317 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), generating revenues of US$11.1 million. While production saw a natural decline compared to the previous quarter, the company successfully offset part of this with new production from its Cascadura-2ST1 and Cascadura-3ST1 wells, which came online in November 2024.

James McCormack, Director of Research at Cavendish, stated: “The STCBL transaction is expected to add 2,000boepd of low decline net production, with opportunities to increase production via infill and exploration drilling and facility optimisation.” He noted that Touchstone has assessed the net 2P reserves at 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, which highlights the value of the acquisition priced attractively at US$5.1 per barrel.

The company has also secured a US$30 million six-year term loan and raised £15.375 million through a private placement. These funds will be used to fully finance the Shell Trinidad Central Block acquisition and support the company’s 2025 investment plans, which include drilling the Cascadura-4ST1 and Cascadura-5 wells and initiating development at the newly acquired Central Block.

Drilling operations at Cascadura-4 faced temporary delays due to rig repairs and wellbore instability but are scheduled to resume by the end of May. This sets the stage for upcoming production additions later in the year, aligning with the company’s growth strategy.

Touchstone ended the quarter with a net debt of US$33.3 million and a cash balance of US$5.7 million. Despite the temporary operational challenges, Cavendish maintains a target price of 53.1p, representing a significant 176% upside from the current share price of 19.3p.

On a Final Note

Touchstone Exploration is navigating short-term challenges while firmly positioning itself for long-term success. The strategic acquisition of the Shell Central Block, coupled with planned development activities and secured financing, supports Cavendish’s positive outlook on the company’s growth trajectory.

Share on:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Touchstone Exploration

    Touchstone’s $28.4m deal unlocks strategic gas assets in Trinidad

    Touchstone Exploration has completed a strategic $28.4 million acquisition of a key gas asset in Trinidad, enhancing its production and LNG market presence.
    Touchstone Exploration

    Touchstone Exploration completes $28.4m Trinidad acquisition

    Touchstone Exploration Inc. has successfully acquired Shell Trinidad Central Block Limited, enhancing its production capabilities and expanding its asset portfolio in Trinidad.
    Touchstone Exploration

    Touchstone Exploration delivers Q1 2025 results and secures $50m for growth

    Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) outlines its Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting production changes, revenue shifts, and strategic investments for growth.
    Touchstone Exploration

    Touchstone Exploration secures amended loan to support $28.5m acquisition

    Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) announces a significant financial move with a new loan agreement, set to facilitate a major acquisition in Trinidad.
    Touchstone Exploration

    Touchstone Exploration ignites investor optimism

    Discover how Touchstone Exploration is unlocking Trinidad and Tobago's energy potential amidst global shifts, positioning itself as a leader in sustainable growth.
    Touchstone Exploration

    Touchstone Exploration Advances Strategic Growth with Funded FY25 Plans – Shore Capital

    A significant step forward in securing its future growth with a well-supported capital raise and term loan to fund its ambitious FY25 investment plans

    Latest BrokerTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.