Touchstone Exploration raises £7 million through Retail Offer and private placement

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP, TSX: TXP) has announce that, following the closing of the Retail Offer on the BookBuild platform on October 28, 2025, 6,181,818 new common shares with no par value in the capital of the Company will be issued at an issue price of 11 pence per Retail Offer Share, to raise the maximum gross proceeds available under the Retail Offer of £0.68 million.

Accordingly, the aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Retail Offer and the private placement announced by the Company on October 24, 2025 is £7.0 million (approximately US$9.33 million).

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined in this announcement, have the meaning given to them in the Retail Offer launch announcement released by the Company at 7.05 a.m. on October 24, 2025. References to times are to London times unless otherwise stated.

Admission, settlement and total voting rights

Application has been made for 63,636,363 new Common Shares (comprising the Retail Offer Shares and 57,454,545 new Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing) to be admitted to trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and AIM. Subject to the receipt of required approvals from the TSX and AIM, admission to AIM will take place at or around 8.00 a.m. on October 30, 2025. Admission to the TSX will take place upon settlement of the Placing, on or around October 30, 2025.

The Placing and Retail Offer are conditional on, among other things, Admission becoming effective (including final approval for the listing of the new Common Shares on the TSX) and the placing agreement entered into between the Company and Shore Capital in connection with the Placing not being terminated in accordance with its terms. Completion of the Retail Offer is conditional, inter alia, upon the completion of the Placing.

Touchstone Exploration currently has 261,097,246 Common Shares in issue. Following Admission, the Company’s issued share capital will consist of 324,733,609 Common Shares. The Company does not hold any Common Shares in treasury and, therefore, following Admission, the total number of voting rights attributable to the common shares in the capital of the Company will be 324,733,609. This figure may be used by shareholders to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

This announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, the information in the “Important Notices” section of the announcement should be read and understood.

Currency

Unless otherwise stated, all financial amounts referenced herein are expressed in British pounds sterling (“£”). For reference purposes only, one British pound has been translated into United States dollars (“US$”) at a rate of £1.00 = US$1.40.

