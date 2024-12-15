Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Touchstone Exploration Makes Strategic Acquisition from Shell Canaccord Comments 

Touchstone Exploration
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) has announced a significant step forward with the acquisition of the Central Block licence from Shell. This deal, priced at $23 million in cash (subject to closing adjustments), includes a gas processing facility and is set to bring transformative benefits to the company. With an effective date of 1st January 2025, the acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025.

A Transformative Deal for Touchstone

The Central Block licence currently produces 18 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) of natural gas and 200 barrels per day (bbls/d) of natural gas liquids (NGLs) from four active wells. For Touchstone, this acquisition translates to an additional production of approximately 2,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) net, 94% of which will be natural gas.

Notably, the facility in the Central Block has the capacity to process 80 mmscf/d of gas and is connected to both the domestic market and the Atlantic LNG export hub. The latter offers access to premium pricing, with natural gas prices reaching as high as $7.50 per mmscf, presenting a promising opportunity for Touchstone to significantly improve its average gas sales prices.

Phil Hallam, E&P Research Analyst at Canaccord Genuity, observed:
“This is a material deal and a needed positive move for Touchstone. The increased production, improved pricing contracts potential, and synergies with existing assets is hard to ignore; however, we do note that this will result in a further step up in the Company’s debt levels, and the deal is still subject to regulatory approval.”

Funding and Strategic Impact

The acquisition is expected to be financed through debt, with Touchstone actively negotiating with its Trinidad-based lender, Republic Bank, to secure the necessary funding. While the increase in debt adds a layer of complexity, the potential synergies between the Central Block and Touchstone’s existing Coho production assets could offset these challenges. Coho production, already tied into the Central Block facility, stands to benefit from higher-priced Atlantic LNG contracts.

In Closing

This acquisition signals a bold move for Touchstone Exploration, promising increased production, improved pricing opportunities, and operational synergies. While hurdles remain, including regulatory approval and finalising funding, the strategic benefits make this a compelling development for the company. As Phil Hallam aptly stated, this is indeed a “needed positive move” for Touchstone’s growth trajectory.

Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely as the company navigates the path to closing this transformational deal.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration to acquire Shell Trinidad Central Block Limited

Touchstone Exploration Inc. announces the acquisition of Shell Trinidad Central Block assets, bolstering LNG market access and boosting production capabilities.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Strong Upside Potential Amid Production Adjustments, Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (AIM: TXP) demonstrates resilience and growth in the oil and gas sector, with a Speculative Buy rating despite target price adjustments.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration reveals 2025 capital budget to boost Cascadura growth

Touchstone Exploration Inc. unveils its 2025 capital budget focusing on sustainable growth by leveraging the success of its Cascadura asset.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration CEO on Cascadura results, Rio Claro block and 2025 plans (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) CEO Paul Baay discusses impressive results from Cascadura wells, the new Rio Claro block, and 2025 drilling plans.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration reports strong Q3 financials with 54% production increase

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) sees 54% production growth in Q3 2024, powered by Cascadura gas output, and revises 2024 guidance with key financial updates.

Touchstone Exploration CEO Paul Baay on the Latest Cascadura Well Success and Strategic Expansion in Trinidad (VIDEO)

Touchstone Exploration CEO Paul Baay reveals promising Cascadura field developments in Trinidad, discussing oil and gas discoveries and future plans.

Latest Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.