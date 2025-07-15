Subsurface surprises emerging at Cascadura-5

From the moment the Cascadura-5 drill bit first broke ground in early June, the campaign carried a subtle tension: would the well merely confirm existing expectations or reveal something more compelling beneath the Ortoire landscape? In little over three weeks, Touchstone’s crew delivered an answer that has quietly shifted the map for onshore gas positioning in Trinidad.

When the Star Valley Drilling Rig #205 set spud on 4 June 2025, the planned objective was sharp and familiar – intersect the Herrera Gr7bc sands at approximately 6 654 ft and verify continuity with Cascadura-2’s productive horizons. What transpired, however, nudged the narrative beyond a routine appendage to an established discovery. Over 22 days of drilling, operations remained on budget, tracking towards the mid-single-digit millions of US dollars, yet downhole data suggested a tenacity to the reservoir that justified a deeper push. Encouraged by persistent hydrocarbon indicators, Touchstone’s team elected to extend the total depth to 7 020 ft, setting the stage for a more revealing encounter.

In the resulting logs and cuttings, the well unveiled an aggregate of roughly 620 ft of gross sand across the primary Gr7bc interval. Rather than merely brushing the edges of the field, the reservoir penetrations lay some 300 ft updip of Cascadura-2, hinting at a thicker, possibly higher-quality seam where the structure attains its crest. Wireline logging confirmed hydrocarbons permeating the sands nearly throughout, while mud logs and cuttings furnished complementary proof that the formation’s productivity extends beyond the initial target.

Such a package, so far updip of prior wells, points to a firm set of pressures and porosities that could translate into stronger deliverability once tied in. Moreover, the extended reach of the drill bit underscores both the geological promise of the Ortoire Block and the operational confidence afforded by advanced techniques. Touchstone’s deployment of synthetic oil-based mud and managed pressure drilling evidently played a pivotal role in managing downhole conditions, smoothing the way for a safe, controlled deepening that stayed on schedule.

With casing now installed and surface facilities primed, the infrastructure for Cas-5’s conversion to production stands ready. All tie-in modules lie on-site, signalling an intention to accelerate the transition from appraisal to gas flow without unnecessary delay. In practical terms, this phase could dovetail into mid-2025 start-up expectations, potentially bolstering near-term output forecasts without significant incremental capital.

Investor interest naturally turns to the next chapter, and that arrives in the form of Cascadura-4. Already cased to 3 200 ft and aiming for roughly 6 500 ft, Cas-4 occupies eyeshot of the same Herrera sands, promising a second data point from which to gauge reservoir extent and heterogeneity. Once both wells are completed and connected to the existing natural gas facility, the combined effect could reshape the development schedule, perhaps even prompting a review of the overall plateau assumptions for the asset.

Backing the field-wide strategy is Touchstone’s 80 per cent operating stake, balanced by Heritage Petroleum’s 20 per cent interest. This alignment ensures that most of the cashflow upside accrues directly to Touchstone, while success in Cas-5 offers a de-risked pathway for the partner to engage more fully. The modest US\$5 million drilling price tag for Cas-5 underscores how disciplined cost management can magnify economic returns, especially in onshore contexts where cycle times are shorter and headline costs command less premium.

Beyond the immediate scope lies a broader narrative: an onshore gas play in Trinidad that, while long recognised, has not always attracted the same institutional scrutiny as deeper waters or larger regional giants. Touchstone’s latest drilling results serve as a reminder that mature hydrocarbon basins still harbour surprises, and that methodical appraisal can unlock stacked pay zones capable of revitalising investor interest. For a company positioning itself between exploration and production, Cas-5 marks a milestone, an inflection where exploration insights seamlessly transition into revenue generation.

As markets calibrate, it will be essential to watch how quickly Cas-4 follows suit and whether further seismic interpretation refines the fault-framework enough to spotlight additional targets. Yet even in isolation, the 620 ft of net reservoir encountered here extend a meaningful invitation: to reconsider what lies above and below, to value the complex architecture of the Ortoire structure, and to appreciate the leverage that nimble, technically adept drilling teams can bring to bear.

In essence, Cascadura-5 has reframed expectations. The sands persist higher and thicker than previously mapped, the technical execution has proven robust, and the pathway to commercialisation appears increasingly direct. For investors seeking exposure to a fast-cycle, onshore gas development with upside potential, Touchstone’s Ortoire block has now cast a distinctly brighter light on what was once regarded as routine infill.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.