Touchstone Exploration Director Peter Nicol purchases 650,000 shares

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) has announced the following purchase of Company common shares. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail regarding the applicable transaction.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Peter Nicol 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Touchstone Exploration Inc. b) LEI 2138008URBSUC1J24J73 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. CA89156L1085 b) Nature of the transactions Purchase of common shares on the open market c) Prices and volumes Effective price £0.069

Volume 650,000 d) Aggregated information- Aggregated volume – Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction December 1, 2025 f) Place of the transaction AIM

