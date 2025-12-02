Follow us on:

Touchstone Exploration Director Peter Nicol purchases 650,000 shares

Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) has announced the following purchase of Company common shares. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail regarding the applicable transaction.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NamePeter Nicol
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameTouchstone Exploration Inc.
b)LEI2138008URBSUC1J24J73
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeCommon shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc.  CA89156L1085
b)Nature of the transactionsPurchase of common shares on the open market
c) Prices and volumesEffective price £0.069
Volume 650,000  
d)Aggregated information- Aggregated volume – PriceN/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transactionDecember 1, 2025
f)Place of the transactionAIM

