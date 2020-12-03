Totally secures contract extensions worth c.£9.8m

Totally plc (LON:TLY), the provider of a range of healthcare services across the UK and Ireland, has announced a number of contract extensions for the provision of Clinical Assessment Services, GP Out of Hours and Urgent Treatment Centres across the North East of England, the Midlands and Greater London.

The Contracts are worth a total of c.£9.8 million and have been awarded to Totally’s wholly-owned subsidiaries Vocare Limited and Greenbrook Healthcare Limited, which together form Totally’s Urgent Care Division.