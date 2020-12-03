Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Totally secures contract extensions worth c.£9.8m

Totally plc

Totally plc (LON:TLY), the provider of a range of healthcare services across the UK and Ireland, has announced a number of contract extensions for the provision of Clinical Assessment Services, GP Out of Hours and Urgent Treatment Centres across the North East of England, the Midlands and Greater London.

The Contracts are worth a total of c.£9.8 million and have been awarded to Totally’s wholly-owned subsidiaries Vocare Limited and Greenbrook Healthcare Limited, which together form Totally’s Urgent Care Division.

Wendy Lawrence, CEO of Totally plc, said: “I am pleased to report on further contract extensions across our Urgent Care Division which, as reported at our interim results, has reacted swiftly in the face of unprecedented levels of demand during the ongoing pandemic. Staff have been working tirelessly, delivering existing and new face to face and remote healthcare services over the last few months and I am extremely proud to see this hard work continue to deliver results.

“Totally continues to adapt to the ever-changing requirements of the NHS and end-patients in this unpredictable environment, and we are confident that we are well positioned to meet any future fluctuations in demand, particularly as we enter the busy winter period.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Totally plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Totally plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.