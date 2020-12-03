Totally secures contract extensions worth c.£9.8m

Totally plc (LON:TLY), the provider of a range of healthcare services across the UK and Ireland, has announced a number of contract extensions for the provision of Clinical Assessment Services, GP Out of Hours and Urgent Treatment Centres across the North East of England, the Midlands and Greater London.
The Contracts are worth a total of c.£9.8 million and have been awarded to Totally’s wholly-owned subsidiaries Vocare Limited and Greenbrook Healthcare Limited, which together form Totally’s Urgent Care Division.
Wendy Lawrence, CEO of Totally plc, said: “I am pleased to report on further contract extensions across our Urgent Care Division which, as reported at our interim results, has reacted swiftly in the face of unprecedented levels of demand during the ongoing pandemic. Staff have been working tirelessly, delivering existing and new face to face and remote healthcare services over the last few months and I am extremely proud to see this hard work continue to deliver results.
“Totally continues to adapt to the ever-changing requirements of the NHS and end-patients in this unpredictable environment, and we are confident that we are well positioned to meet any future fluctuations in demand, particularly as we enter the busy winter period.”