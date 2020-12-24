Totally achieve ‘Good’ CQC rating for South West London NHS 111

Totally plc (LON:TLY), the provider of a range of healthcare services across the UK and Ireland, has announced that its South West London NHS 111 service, part of the Vocare group, has been rated as ‘Good’ across all performance measures following a recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission.
Following the rerating, Totally is pleased to confirm that all its CQC registered services across the Group are now rated ‘Good’ overall.
Wendy Lawrence, CEO of Totally plc, said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to announce this significant achievement for the Group. The upgrade of the South West London NHS 111 service marks a key milestone for the Company as we are now able to say that all our services carry an overall ‘Good’ CQC rating. Our teams continually strive to ensure that the services and care they provide patients are high-quality and the CQC ratings are testament to the dedication and hard work of staff.
“We are now focused on our busiest time of the year, with all our teams and services geared up to support the NHS to deliver front line services during the winter period as it responds to the demands and challenges presented by COVID-19. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all our shareholders for their continued support throughout this period and as we move into the new year.”