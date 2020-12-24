Totally achieve ‘Good’ CQC rating for South West London NHS 111

Totally plc (LON:TLY), the provider of a range of healthcare services across the UK and Ireland, has announced that its South West London NHS 111 service, part of the Vocare group, has been rated as ‘Good’ across all performance measures following a recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Following the rerating, Totally is pleased to confirm that all its CQC registered services across the Group are now rated ‘Good’ overall.