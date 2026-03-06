TMT and Cybersecurity Stocks for 2026: Four Tech Names Positioned for Structural Growth

Investor attention is increasingly turning toward the technology, media and telecoms (TMT) sector alongside the expanding cybersecurity market as digital transformation continues to reshape global industries. Organisations across telecoms, finance, government and enterprise are investing heavily in secure digital infrastructure, cloud services and advanced data platforms, creating long term demand for specialised technology providers.

At the same time, the cyber threat environment is evolving rapidly. Cyber attacks are increasing in scale and complexity, prompting companies and public sector bodies to strengthen their security capabilities and governance frameworks. As a result, businesses offering network protection, telecom software platforms and cyber risk management solutions are benefiting from rising demand for reliable and secure digital services.

Against this backdrop, several UK listed companies are attracting investor attention as they position themselves to capture opportunities created by these structural shifts. Companies operating across telecom software, network security and cyber governance are increasingly seen as beneficiaries of continued technology investment.

Cerillion (LON:CER) develops billing, charging and customer management software used by telecom operators around the world. Its platform enables telecom providers to manage subscribers, launch new digital services and monetise next generation networks. Recent contract wins highlight growing international demand for telecom software platforms as operators expand services and upgrade digital infrastructure.

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) operates in the network protection market, providing technology designed to detect and mitigate distributed denial of service attacks in real time. As businesses depend more heavily on online services and digital infrastructure, protection against these attacks is becoming a priority for telecom providers, hosting companies and data centres.

Acuity Risk Management (LON:ACRM) focuses on cyber governance, risk and compliance through its cyberGRC platform. Organisations face increasing pressure to demonstrate control over cyber risk, data security and regulatory compliance. Platforms that help companies manage these risks are becoming an important part of enterprise security strategies.

Meridian Holdings (MRDN), listed on Nasdaq, is the newly rebranded parent of Meridianbet, sits firmly within the digital‑platform segment of the tech market. The company develops and licenses proprietary iGaming and e‑commerce technologies while operating one of the most geographically diverse online gambling ecosystems across Europe, Africa, and Latin America. With its mix of B2B gaming‑tech infrastructure and B2C digital wagering platforms, Meridian represents a hybrid technology stock exposed to both the growth of online gambling and the broader expansion of global e‑commerce.

Taken together, Cerillion, Corero Network Security, Meridianbet and Acuity Risk Management illustrate how technology companies are participating in several powerful digital trends. iGaming and e‑commerce technologies diversifying online gambling ecosystems across Europe, Africa. Telecom operators continue to modernise networks and service platforms, while organisations across sectors strengthen cyber security and governance as digital systems become central to business operations.

The combination of rising cyber threats, expanding digital infrastructure and regulatory focus on cyber risk is creating sustained demand across the TMT and cybersecurity sectors. For investors looking toward 2026, companies operating in these areas may continue to benefit from structural growth driven by the global shift toward secure digital economies.