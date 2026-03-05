Follow us on:

Why proactive DDoS defence is becoming a boardroom priority

Corero Network Security

Distributed denial of service attacks continue to evolve in frequency, scale and complexity, placing sustained pressure on organisations whose revenues, customer relationships and reputations depend on uninterrupted online availability. Against this backdrop, proactive DDoS defence is increasingly framed not as an optional enhancement, but as an essential component of business continuity planning.

Cyber threats are now characterised by automation and commoditisation. Attack tools are widely accessible, lowering the barrier to entry for malicious actors and increasing the likelihood of opportunistic disruption. For service providers, financial institutions, e commerce platforms and other digitally exposed sectors, even brief outages can translate into lost transactions, contractual penalties and longer term customer attrition. The financial impact extends beyond immediate downtime to encompass regulatory scrutiny and reputational risk.

Traditional defensive approaches, which rely heavily on manual intervention or reactive mitigation, are becoming less effective in this environment. The time between detection and response is critical. Short, repeated bursts of traffic designed to evade legacy detection systems can degrade service quality without triggering conventional alarms. As a result, businesses that depend on delayed or human led responses may find themselves repeatedly disrupted before countermeasures are fully deployed.

Proactive, automated DDoS protection seeks to address this vulnerability by identifying and mitigating malicious traffic in real time, often within seconds. This model is designed to operate continuously, without the need for escalation or manual configuration changes. By filtering attacks at the network edge before they can overwhelm infrastructure, organisations can maintain service availability while preserving internal resources for core operations.

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS) is a global provider of automated business continuity and network security solutions.

