Alliance Witan reports 59th consecutive annual dividend increase

Alliance Witan plc (LON:ALW) has announced its Annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025

Alliance Witan achieves 59th consecutive annual dividend rise in a challenging year

Highlights

1. The Company’s share price was 1,282 pence (£12.82), as of 31 December 2025, representing a Share Price Total Return1 of 5.4%.

2. The Company’s Net Asset Value Total Return1 of 4.7% trailed our benchmark index, the MSCI All Country World Index (‘MSCI ACWI’), which returned 13.9%.

3. The Company’s average discount narrowed to 4.1% from 4.7% at the end of 2024, supported by share buybacks.

4. A fourth interim dividend 7.08p per share was declared on 27 January 2026, bringing the total dividend for the year ended 31 December 2025 to 28.32p per share. This is a 6.1% increase on the previous year, the 59th consecutive annual increase.

Dean Buckley, Chair of Alliance Witan, commented: “A modest increase in the Company’s share price, combined with our 59th consecutive annual dividend rise, contributed to the ongoing compounding of shareholder returns over the long term. However, 2025 proved a more challenging year for performance relative to our benchmark, as was the case for most active managers. While passive flows and shifting sentiment can dominate in the short term, share prices are ultimately driven by corporate fundamentals and valuations. On these measures, we believe our portfolio remains strong and offers meaningful value compared with the index.”