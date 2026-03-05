Expanse Studios launches Bonus Bet feature

Expanse Studios has launched a proprietary Bonus Bet feature aimed at improving how online casino operators structure promotional incentives. The development reflects the company’s focus on strengthening the commercial utility of its gaming portfolio by embedding promotional mechanics directly into its games.

Promotions remain a core driver of player acquisition and retention in the iGaming sector, but traditional bonus models often suffer from inefficiencies. Many offers rely on wagering requirements that a significant portion of players do not complete, limiting the impact of marketing spend. Expanse’s new feature is designed to provide operators with a more direct way to distribute bonus value while maintaining tighter control over promotional exposure.

Bonus Bet functions as an integrated promotional mechanic that allows operators to offer dedicated bonus wagers within games. Instead of relying solely on conventional deposit bonuses or complex wagering conditions, the feature enables promotional value to be delivered through a clearly defined in-game mechanic.

The feature has been developed to operate within Expanse’s existing technical framework. Operators using the studio’s content can deploy the functionality without additional integration work, allowing the mechanic to be activated quickly across multiple titles.

