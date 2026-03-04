Follow us on:

AI innovation meets a hard boundary in telecom billing

Artificial intelligence is moving rapidly into enterprise software, and telecom operators are exploring how far it can extend across their operations. From customer service automation to sales support and network analytics, AI promises efficiency and better use of data. However, there is a clear boundary that investors should recognise. Telecom billing cannot operate on probabilities. It must remain strictly deterministic.

AI systems, particularly those based on large language models, work by predicting likely outcomes. They generate responses based on statistical patterns in data. This makes them highly effective for drafting content, identifying trends, surfacing recommendations and assisting with configuration tasks. In many parts of a telecom business, small variations in output are acceptable and even useful. The same flexibility is not acceptable in billing.

Billing and charging systems sit at the financial core of a communications service provider. They determine how usage is rated, how discounts are applied, how contracts are enforced and how revenue is recognised. These systems process vast volumes of data every day, often in real time. The same input must always produce the same financial result. Anything less introduces financial risk.

There is significant scope for AI to support revenue management processes. It can help operators configure products more efficiently, analyse billing disputes, detect anomalies in usage data and provide clearer explanations to customers. These applications can reduce cost and improve service quality.

Cerillion appoints Greg Price as incoming Chief Financial Officer

Cerillion has confirmed that Andrew Dickson will stand down from the Board on 1 March 2026 to pursue new opportunities. Greg Price, an experienced technology-sector CFO, will succeed him and is expected to join the Company and the Board by 1 May 2026, following completion of regulatory checks.

