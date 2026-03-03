Meridian Holdings begins trading as MRDN following rebrand from Golden Matrix Group

Meridian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MRDN), an international developer, licensor, and global operator of online gaming and ecommerce platforms, has announced the commencement of trading of its common stock under its new ticker on a post-1-for-12 reverse split, name-change basis, effective as of market open today, March 3, 2026.

In connection with the previously announced corporate rebranding from Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Meridian’s shares will now trade under the new ticker symbol “MRDN” with a new CUSIP number of 381098409.

Additional information regarding the name change and reverse stock split is available in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Impact on Common Stock

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every twelve (12) shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding and held of record by each stockholder of the Company as of the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split will be reclassified into one (1) new share of Common Stock. The Reverse Stock Split reduced the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s Common Stock from 151,692,749 to approximately 12,641,062 and the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 300,000,000 shares to 25,000,000 shares. The Reverse Stock Split was approved by the Board of Directors of GMGI, without any required stockholder approval, pursuant to the Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS). No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split, and stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will instead receive cash in lieu of such fractional share, based upon the closing sale price of the Common Stock on the trading day immediately prior to the effective time as reported on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

