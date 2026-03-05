Aviva reports strong 2025 performance with operating profit up 25%

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has announced its Full Year Results and Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending 31 December 2025.

Amanda Blanc, Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Aviva delivered an outstanding performance in 2025, our fifth consecutive year of strong, profitable growth. Operating profit was up a significant 25% and we increased cash and capital generation and IFRS return on equity. We have achieved our 2026 financial targets one year early, highlighting the rapid and sustained progress we are making. We are highly committed to growing our dividend and today we are announcing a final dividend of 26.2 pence per share, an increase of 10%, and we are commencing a £350 million buyback.

Results have been excellent right across Aviva. For example, in general insurance we grew premiums by 18% and secured strong levels of profitability in the UK, Ireland and Canada. In wealth we cemented our position as the number one player with over £230 billion of assets; we attracted record net inflows of almost £11 billion and won over 500 new workplace pension schemes.

We have transformed Aviva over the last five years and whilst we have made significant progress, there is so much more to come. Aviva has many in-built advantages which set us up well for future success, including our unrivalled scale with almost 22 million UK customers, our diversified model and market-leading technology. We have clear strengths in artificial intelligence which are creating major opportunities to transform claims, underwriting and customer experience. We are in a very strong position to deliver long-term growth, especially in the capital-light markets of wealth and insurance, and unlock even more benefits for our customers and shareholders.”