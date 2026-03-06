Silver Bullet Data Services Reaches EBITDA Positive as AI Data Demand Accelerates (Video)

Silver Bullet Data Services (LON:SBDS) has entered a new phase of maturity after delivering a trading update that signals a shift into EBITDA positivity while positioning the business at the centre of corporate AI transformation. In this interview, CEO Ian James explains how operational streamlining, new client wins and rising demand for robust data infrastructure are reshaping the company’s trajectory. With 73% of expected revenue already secured for the year and a strong Q1 underway, the business is now focused on scaling long-term client relationships while enabling organisations to unlock the value of their data for AI-driven growth.

Key Moments

00:10 – Introduction

Ian James joins DirectorsTalk to discuss the company’s trading update for the year ending 31 December 2025.

00:26 – Review of 2025 performance

Revenue remained broadly flat year-on-year due to slower decision-making from US clients and the impact of the US government shutdown.

01:08 – Strategic cost restructuring

The company streamlined its operations and reduced costs, creating a leaner structure that is now driving profitability.

01:20 – EBITDA positive milestone

Silver Bullet Data Services reports it is already trading EBITDA positive in the early months of the year.

02:11 – AI transformation opportunity

Growing demand for AI adoption is increasing the need for robust data infrastructure and advanced data tools.

02:32 – New client wins

The company secured a major European airline client and a significant US data products client, which will contribute to 2026 growth.

03:06 – Return to growth outlook

Management is confident the business will return to growth while maintaining profitability.

04:43 – 73% of revenue already secured

A strong base of recurring revenue provides visibility and confidence in achieving budget targets.

06:14 – What investors should watch

Focus remains on expanding the client base, delivering AI-driven data solutions and maintaining EBITDA momentum.

Silver Bullet Data Services helps organisations unlock value from their data by providing advanced data infrastructure, AI-ready data capabilities and expert consultancy services that support digital and AI transformation.