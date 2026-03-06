Follow us on:

DCC plc appoints John Abbott as Non-Executive Director

DCC Plc

DCC plc (LON:DCC), the leading international energy sales, marketing and support services group, has announced the appointment of Mr John Abbott as a non‑executive Director and member of the Nomination and Governance Committee with effect from the conclusion of the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 16 July 2026.

Mr Abbott has had a distinguished career spanning almost 40 years in the global energy sector. He held many senior executive positions at Shell plc, including serving as a member of Shell’s Executive Committee and as its Downstream Director. In this role, Mr Abbott led major business units across refining, chemicals, trading, supply, retail and B2B businesses. His extensive industry expertise, global leadership experience and deep understanding of the energy transition will further strengthen the Board’s capabilities as DCC advances its strategy to build a leading multi‑energy business. Mr Abbott is Vice-Chair and non-executive Director of Neste Oyj. 

There are no further disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to this appointment.

Commenting on the appointment, Mark Breuer, Chair of DCC plc, said:

“I am very pleased to welcome John Abbott to the Board of DCC plc. John brings deep strategic and operational experience from his long and successful career in the global energy industry. His insights and leadership will further enhance the Board’s expertise and support the continued growth and development of the Company in line with our strategy.”

