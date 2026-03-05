Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Drax appoints Daniel Peacock as Interim CFO during Frank Lemmink’s medical leave

Drax Group plc

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Frank Lemmink, is taking a six-month leave of absence to support his recovery from a recent health issue, effective immediately. The Company’s Board of Directors is pleased to appoint Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Peacock, as interim Chief Financial Officer for the duration of Frank’s leave. In this role, Daniel will report to Will Gardiner, Chief Executive Officer. The composition of the Company’s Board of Directors remains unchanged.

Daniel is a Chartered Accountant and, prior to becoming Deputy Chief Financial Officer, was  Director of Business Finance and FP&A since joining the Group in 2019. 

Will Gardiner, CEO of Drax Group said, “On behalf of the Board and the entire Drax team, we wish Frank a speedy and full recovery. I have worked with Daniel for many years. He is an experienced leader and is well placed to support us in the interim as we continue to deliver our plans for the business.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Drax Group plc

Drax appoints Daniel Peacock as Interim CFO during Frank Lemmink’s medical leave

Drax Group has appointed Deputy CFO Daniel Peacock as interim Chief Financial Officer while Frank Lemmink takes a six-month leave of absence to recover from a recent health issue.
Drax Group

Drax Group Delivers Results Ahead of Expectations, Says Longspur Research

Drax Group delivers results ahead of expectations as Longspur Research highlights record generation, stronger balance sheet and growing flexible energy opportunities.
Drax Group

Drax Group declares 17.4p final dividend for FY2025

On 26 February 2026, Drax Group plc announced a proposed final dividend of 17.4 pence per share for the year ended 31 December 2025, subject to shareholder approval at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.
Drax Group plc

Drax reports 2025 results with record renewable generation and lower net debt

Drax Group reported record renewable generation in 2025, supplying 6% of UK power, alongside adjusted EBITDA of £947m and a 7% increase in adjusted EPS to 137.7p.
Drax Group plc

GB power system reform brings flexibility markets into sharper focus

GB electricity reform is sharpening the commercial opportunity in demand side flexibility and asset optimisation.
Drax Group

Drax Group’s Second Tolling Agreement Builds Momentum In Battery Storage, says Longspur Research

Drax Group signs second BESS tolling agreement as Longspur Research lifts valuation to 1093p on strengthened flexibility strategy.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple