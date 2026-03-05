Drax appoints Daniel Peacock as Interim CFO during Frank Lemmink’s medical leave

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Frank Lemmink, is taking a six-month leave of absence to support his recovery from a recent health issue, effective immediately. The Company’s Board of Directors is pleased to appoint Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Peacock, as interim Chief Financial Officer for the duration of Frank’s leave. In this role, Daniel will report to Will Gardiner, Chief Executive Officer. The composition of the Company’s Board of Directors remains unchanged.

Daniel is a Chartered Accountant and, prior to becoming Deputy Chief Financial Officer, was Director of Business Finance and FP&A since joining the Group in 2019.

Will Gardiner, CEO of Drax Group said, “On behalf of the Board and the entire Drax team, we wish Frank a speedy and full recovery. I have worked with Daniel for many years. He is an experienced leader and is well placed to support us in the interim as we continue to deliver our plans for the business.”

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.