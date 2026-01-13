Cerillion: £42.5m Omantel Win Puts Middle East Growth in Focus (Video)

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) has landed its biggest deal yet — a £42.5 million contract with Omantel, Oman’s largest telecoms provider. CEO Louis Hall shares how this landmark win against industry heavyweights like Huawei and Netcracker signals a major foothold in the Middle East. With a five-year operational remit, product-led delivery, and AI-powered capabilities, Cerillion isn’t just replacing systems — it’s positioning itself as the long-term digital backbone for a telecoms giant. Investors will want to hear what this means for future deals across the Zain Group and the broader region.

Key Moments

00:00 – 00:24 – Headline: Cerillion wins £42.5m Omantel contract

– Headline: Cerillion wins £42.5m Omantel contract 00:43 – 01:07 – Who Omantel are and their market dominance

– Who Omantel are and their market dominance 01:12 – 01:39 – Scope of Cerillion’s delivery and 5-year operational support

– Scope of Cerillion’s delivery and 5-year operational support 01:44 – 02:25 – Tender process: over a year, against Huawei & Netcracker

– Tender process: over a year, against Huawei & Netcracker 02:30 – 03:44 – Why Cerillion won: product-led approach, AI capabilities, lower TCO

– Why Cerillion won: product-led approach, AI capabilities, lower TCO 03:52 – 04:29 – Long-term potential, Zain Group opportunity

– Long-term potential, Zain Group opportunity 04:38 – 05:42 – Middle East focus and prior regional wins incl. Egyptian capital with Orange/Nokia

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a UK-based provider of mission-critical billing, charging, and customer relationship management software for telecoms companies. Its end-to-end BSS/OSS solutions enable operators to launch, manage, and monetise complex digital services with speed and precision. With a product-led model, Cerillion delivers out-of-the-box functionality, rapid deployment, and lower total cost of ownership — supporting telecoms providers globally across mobile, fixed, broadband, and converged networks.