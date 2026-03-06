Follow us on:

FTSE 100 Drops in Afternoon Trading as Energy Price Spike and Risk-Off Sentiment Weigh on Markets

FTSE 100 News

The FTSE 100 moved lower in Friday afternoon trading as a surge in oil prices and heightened geopolitical tensions pushed investors towards a more cautious stance. London’s benchmark index fell back towards the 10,600 level, giving up earlier gains as selling pressure increased across several cyclical sectors.

The move followed renewed volatility in energy markets, with crude oil prices rising sharply amid concerns over potential disruption to key Middle Eastern supply routes. Higher energy costs can raise inflation expectations and place pressure on corporate margins, contributing to a more defensive tone across global equity markets.

Energy and Commodity Stocks Provide Some Support

Despite the broader decline, energy producers were among the stronger performers during the session as higher oil prices improved revenue expectations for major oil companies. The FTSE 100’s exposure to large international energy groups helped limit deeper losses.

Mining companies also held relatively steady as metals prices remained firm, providing additional support to the resource-heavy index.

Banks and Travel Stocks Lead the Decline

Banking stocks were among the weakest performers as investors reduced exposure to cyclical sectors. Financial companies tend to move closely with investor sentiment and economic outlook, making them vulnerable during periods of increased geopolitical uncertainty.

Travel and leisure stocks also declined as rising oil prices raised concerns over airline fuel costs and the potential impact on travel demand.

Currency and Global Market Context

Sterling traded slightly weaker against the US dollar during the session. A softer pound can support FTSE 100 companies with significant overseas revenues because foreign earnings become more valuable when converted back into pounds.

Across Europe, equity markets showed a similar cautious tone as investors monitored developments in energy markets and assessed the potential impact of rising commodity prices on inflation and central bank policy.

Market Outlook

With geopolitical tensions continuing to influence commodity markets, the FTSE 100 is likely to remain sensitive to movements in oil prices and shifts in global investor sentiment. Market participants will also be watching upcoming economic data and central bank commentary for further signals on the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

