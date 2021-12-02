Tirupati Graphite continue strong progress made since IPO

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR, TGRHF.OTCQX), the specialist graphite and graphene company developing sustainable new age materials, has announced today its Interim Results for the six months ended 30 September 2021. The Company’s operations include primary graphite mining and processing in Madagascar, and a specialty graphite, graphene and advanced materials operation in India.

Growth & Development Highlights

· Commissioned 9,000 tonnes per annum (“tpa”) development at greenfield Vatomina Project, Madagascar

· Commenced development of second 18,000 tpa plant at Sahamamy, Madagascar

· Acquisition agreement executed to acquire Suni Resources SA, a Mozambique subsidiary of Battery Minerals subject to conditions precedent (refer RNS dated 17 August 2021)

· Land secured for Patalganga, India, speciality graphite project expansion to 4,800 tpa capacity

· Development of first of two 15,000 tpa speciality graphite projects continued with:

· Stage 1 of Tirupati Graphene and Mintech Research Centre (“TGMRC”) commissioned in July 2021 with

· Established high end ESG credentials by release of inaugural Sustainability Report complying with GRI standards in October 2021 covering:

Operational and Financial Highlights

Outlook

Shishir Poddar, Executive Chairman of Tirupati Graphite, said:

“We have continued the strong progress made since our IPO in December last year investing in and establishing new capacities for increased production from our low cost, high margin flake graphite operations in Madagascar, furthering the proof of concept established with the 3,000 tpa upstream operations and 1,200 tpa expandable graphite operations established prior to IPO. We have also continued to develop our sustainable new age materials making a mark in the world of advanced materials. With two projects having been commissioned in the period under review and a further three under investment and development, we will be adding significant production capacities across our upstream and downstream businesses from the next financial year onwards, which will be a game changing transformation for us becoming a globally significant supplier of primary flake graphite and speciality graphite.

“The significance of our pending acquisition of the Mozambique graphite projects shouldn’t be overlooked. The higher grade resource with small and medium flake sizes are extensively used including in the production of spherical graphite for battery production. This complements in many ways with the predominantly large and jumbo flakes from our Madagascar graphite projects and strategically positions us to serve all growth markets for flake graphite and moving far beyond the medium term development plan.

“Graphite’s importance in helping the world to meet net zero targets is increasingly recognised and demand is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years. We are leveraging the expertise built over generations to establish Tirupati as a world leader across the entire graphite value chain and in the past six months we have extensively strengthened our leadership positioning.

“Graphene and advanced materials using green technologies are the feather in our cap. Our understanding and belief that our green technologies for manufacturing graphene and advanced materials are not only unique but application friendly was strengthened during the period and we expect the hard work to bear fruits in the not so distant future.”